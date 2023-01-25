Haas Elise K Updates Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Fintel reports that Haas Elise K has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.12MM shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI). This represents 5.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2020 they reported 5.11MM shares and 8.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.05% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.23% Upside

As of January 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for Levi Strauss & is $20.10. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 20.23% from its latest reported closing price of $16.72.

The projected annual revenue for Levi Strauss & is $6,475MM, an increase of 3.36%. The projected annual EPS is $1.44, an increase of 0.54%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 384 funds or institutions reporting positions in Levi Strauss & Co.. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 7.02%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Levi Strauss & Co. is 0.1998%, a decrease of 1.6096%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.74% to 99,940,242 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,783,622 shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,736,928 shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEVI by 86.88% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group Ltd holds 5,201,875 shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,169,373 shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEVI by 63.82% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 4,011,399 shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,521,970 shares, representing an increase of 62.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEVI by 54.65% over the last quarter.

Parnassus Investments /ca holds 3,969,819 shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,842,954 shares, representing a decrease of 47.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEVI by 34.35% over the last quarter.

Putnam Investments Llc holds 3,311,704 shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,225,630 shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEVI by 21.78% over the last quarter.

Levi Strauss & Declares $0.12 Dividend

Levi Strauss & said on October 5, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 3, 2022 received the payment on November 21, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the most recent share price of $16.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 2.87%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

Levi Strauss & Co. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, and Denizen® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,100 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2020 net revenues were $4,453 million.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.