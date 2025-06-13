HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Prices $1 Bln Of Green Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

(RTTNews) - HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI), an investor in sustainable infrastructure assets, Friday said it priced its public offering of $600 million of 6.15% green senior unsecured notes due 2031, and $400 million of 6.75% green senior unsecured notes due 2034.

The company intends to use net proceedings of about $987.3 million from the offering to fund a portion of the previously announced cash tender offers of 3.375% senior notes due 2026, and 8% green senior unsecured notes due 2027; to temporarily repay a portion of the outstanding debt under the company's unsecured revolving credit facility, or commercial paper program.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will use cash equivalent to the net proceeds from this offering to acquire, invest in or refinance in green projects.

At issuance, the notes will be guaranteed by Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure, L.P., Hannon Armstrong Capital, LLC, HAT Holdings I LLC, HAT Holdings II LLC, HAC Holdings I LLC and HAC Holdings II LLC.

The settlement of the notes is expected on June 24, 2025.

