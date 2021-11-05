HA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Hawaiian Holdings Inc (Symbol: HA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.25, changing hands as high as $23.38 per share. Hawaiian Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HA's low point in its 52 week range is $13.70 per share, with $31.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.34.

