HA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hawaiian Holdings Inc (Symbol: HA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.64, changing hands as low as $27.36 per share. Hawaiian Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HA's low point in its 52 week range is $22.84 per share, with $32.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.36.

