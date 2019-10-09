HA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Hawaiian Holdings Inc (Symbol: HA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.37, changing hands as high as $27.49 per share. Hawaiian Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HA's low point in its 52 week range is $22.84 per share, with $40.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.38.

