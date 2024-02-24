H2O Retailing (TSE:8242) Price Target Increased by 9.09% to 2,040.00

The average one-year price target for H2O Retailing (TSE:8242) has been revised to 2,040.00 / share. This is an increase of 9.09% from the prior estimate of 1,870.00 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,767.50 to a high of 2,520.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.84% from the latest reported closing price of 1,792.00 / share.

H2O Retailing Maintains 1.40% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.40%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in H2O Retailing. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8242 is 0.10%, a decrease of 5.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.70% to 10,707K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 1,806K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,488K shares, representing a decrease of 37.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8242 by 21.58% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,152K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,114K shares, representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8242 by 14.58% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,090K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 856K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares, representing an increase of 49.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8242 by 38.18% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 642K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 631K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8242 by 26.42% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.