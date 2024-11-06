News & Insights

Stocks

H2O Retailing Sees Significant Profit Boost in Q2

November 06, 2024 — 12:24 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

H2O Retailing Corporation (JP:8242) has released an update.

H2O Retailing Corporation reported notable growth in its financial performance for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with a 330% increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent compared to the previous year. The company’s net sales reached 331,254 million JPY, marking a 4% year-on-year increase, while operating profit surged by 51.6% to 15,007 million JPY. The company also announced a positive revision to its full-year forecasts, anticipating continued growth.

For further insights into JP:8242 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.