H2O Retailing Sees Significant Profit Boost in Q2

H2O Retailing Corporation (JP:8242) has released an update.

H2O Retailing Corporation reported notable growth in its financial performance for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with a 330% increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent compared to the previous year. The company’s net sales reached 331,254 million JPY, marking a 4% year-on-year increase, while operating profit surged by 51.6% to 15,007 million JPY. The company also announced a positive revision to its full-year forecasts, anticipating continued growth.

