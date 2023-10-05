H2O Innovation (HEOFF) Price Target Increased by 79.69% to 5.08

The average one-year price target for H2O Innovation (OTC:HEOFF) has been revised to 5.08 / share. This is an increase of 79.69% from the prior estimate of 2.83 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.28 to a high of 5.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 170.15% from the latest reported closing price of 1.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in H2O Innovation. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEOFF is 0.03%, an increase of 9.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.17% to 687K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce Micro-cap Trust holds 537K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 69K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 70.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEOFF by 266.24% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 36K shares.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 11K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

