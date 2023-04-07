H2O Innovation (EPA:ALHEO) Price Target Decreased by 14.39% to 2.28

The average one-year price target for H2O Innovation (EPA:ALHEO) has been revised to 2.28 / share. This is an decrease of 14.39% from the prior estimate of 2.66 dated March 27, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.04 to a high of 2.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.38% from the latest reported closing price of 1.89 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce Micro-cap Trust holds 437K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSI - Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in H2O Innovation. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALHEO is 0.03%, a decrease of 2.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 464K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.