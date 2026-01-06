H2O America (HTO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of H2O America (Symbol: HTO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.39, changing hands as high as $50.53 per share. H2O America shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HTO's low point in its 52 week range is $43.75 per share, with $57.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.34.

