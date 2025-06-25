H2O America Appoints Megan Mattern as Chief Accounting Officer Amid Leadership Transition

H2O America appoints Megan Mattern as Chief Accounting Officer, effective July 28, 2025, amidst leadership transition.

Quiver AI Summary

H2O America announced the appointment of Megan Mattern as Chief Accounting Officer, Principal Accounting Officer, and Controller, effective July 28, 2025. Mattern brings over 20 years of experience in regulated environments, including her previous role as CFO at UGI International, where she successfully drove financial strategy and efficiencies. Her expertise in capital optimization and regulatory strategy is expected to enhance H2O America's growth and operational excellence during a period of leadership transition, as current CEO Eric W. Thornburg retires on June 30, 2025. Mattern will oversee accounting operations and contribute to the company's strategic objectives. Alongside her appointment, Andrew F. Walters will step into the CEO role, with current CAO Ann P. Kelly becoming CFO.

Potential Positives

Megan Mattern's appointment as Chief Accounting Officer, Principal Accounting Officer, and Controller is expected to enhance the company's financial operations and support its growth strategy.

Mattern brings two decades of experience in regulated environments, which will contribute to H2O America's operational excellence and capital optimization efforts.

The leadership transition includes key promotions within the company, which reflects a structured succession planning and stability during a critical time of change.

The company's commitment to providing reliable water services to over 1.6 million people emphasizes its role in community health and engagement, reinforcing its operational mission.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of a new Chief Accounting Officer may indicate instability during a leadership transition period, with the outgoing CEO retiring shortly before this key hire.

Potential concerns regarding the company's ability to manage complexity and risks associated with regulatory compliance, as highlighted in the extensive list of factors affecting future performance.

Heavy reliance on forward-looking statements could signal uncertainty in the company's operational future and performance, emphasizing risks that may lead to adverse outcomes.

FAQ

Who is the new Chief Accounting Officer of H2O America?

Megan Mattern has been appointed as the Chief Accounting Officer, Principal Accounting Officer, and Controller, effective July 28, 2025.

What experience does Megan Mattern bring to H2O America?

Megan brings two decades of experience in regulated environments, particularly in global energy, utilities, and infrastructure management.

What are Megan Mattern's previous roles before H2O America?

She was Vice President and CFO of UGI International and held senior roles at UGI Energy Services, UGI Utilities, and PPL Corporation.

What are the key responsibilities of the new CAO at H2O America?

Megan Mattern will oversee accounting operations, financial reporting, regulatory compliance, and support the company's growth strategy and operational excellence.

When will the leadership transition at H2O America take place?

The leadership transition will occur on July 1, 2025, with Andrew F. Walters becoming CEO after Eric W. Thornburg's retirement.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



SAN JOSE, Calif., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H2O America (NASDAQ: HTO), a leading investor-owned, pure-play water and wastewater utility, today announced the appointment of Megan Mattern as Chief Accounting Officer, Principal Accounting Officer and Controller, effective July 28, 2025. In this role, Mattern will lead accounting operations, financial reporting, financial planning and analysis, regulatory compliance, cost management, and internal controls, while playing a key role in advancing H2O America’s growth strategy and operational excellence.





“Megan’s appointment comes at a time of transformational growth and leadership transition at H2O America,” said Eric W. Thornburg, Chair, President, and CEO of H2O America, who will retire on June 30



th



. “Her two decades of experience in complex, regulated environments—spanning global energy, utilities, and infrastructure—make her an outstanding addition to our national leadership team. She brings deep expertise in capital optimization, financial transformation, and regulatory strategy, along with a clear commitment to people and performance.”





Mattern most recently served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of UGI International, a $2.3 billion multinational LPG distributor headquartered in Paris. She led financial strategy across 16 countries and more than 2,200 employees, driving portfolio optimization, delivering 15%+ EBIT growth, and unlocking over $1 million in annual savings through banking efficiencies. During a CEO transition, she was appointed Deputy and oversaw all of UGI International, reflecting her strength as a steady and strategic leader.





Previously, she held senior financial leadership roles at UGI Energy Services, UGI Utilities, and PPL Corporation, leading initiatives in M&A, systems modernization, and financial transformation across regulated utility and energy businesses. She began her career at Deloitte.





Mattern holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from King’s College and an MBA from Wilkes University. She is a licensed CPA and has served on multiple nonprofit boards, reflecting her commitment to community engagement and servant leadership.





Her appointment coincides with a broader leadership transition at H2O America. Following Thornburg’s retirement on June 30, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Andrew F. Walters will become CEO, and current CAO Ann P. Kelly will assume the role of CFO, both effective July 1, 2025.





“Megan’s leadership will be instrumental for the next chapter of H2O America, as we continue scaling with integrity, strengthening our systems, driving operational efficiency, and delivering value to customers, regulators, and investors alike,” said Andrew F. Walters, incoming CEO.







About H2O America







H2O America (NASDAQ: HTO) is a national investor-owned network of local water and wastewater utilities united by one purpose: delivering clean, high-quality water to the communities we call home.





For H2O America, providing water is more than a responsibility—it’s a privilege. Every connection we serve helps sustain what matters most: public health, vibrant neighborhoods, and a reliable future.





Across approximately 407,000 water and wastewater service connections, we invest in critical infrastructure to strengthen water supply for generations to come. We stay actively engaged in our local communities while focusing on operational excellence and delivering sustainable, long-term value to our investors.





Water is local—and so are our roots. Through our four regional water utilities—Connecticut Water, Maine Water, San Jose Water, and Texas Water—we proudly serve more than 1.6 million people across the country. Together, we protect what’s precious.





For more information, please visit our new website at www.H2O-America.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws relating to future events and future results of H2O America and its subsidiaries that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about H2O America and its subsidiaries and the industries in which H2O America and its subsidiaries operate and the beliefs and assumptions of the management of H2O America. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “believes,” “expects,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “seeks,” “plans,” “projects,” “may,” “should,” “will,” "approximately," "strategy," or the negative of those words or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.





The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, but not limited to, the following factors: (1) the effect of water, utility, environmental and other governmental policies and regulations, including regulatory actions concerning rates, authorized return on equity, authorized capital structures, capital expenditures, PFAS and other decisions; (2) changes in demand for water and other services; (3) unanticipated weather conditions and changes in seasonality including those affecting water supply and customer usage; (4) the effect of the impact of climate change; (5) unexpected costs, charges or expenses; (6) our ability to successfully evaluate investments in new business and growth initiatives; (7) contamination of our water supplies and damage or failure of our water equipment and infrastructure; (8) the risk of work stoppages, strikes and other labor-related actions; (9) catastrophic events such as fires, earthquakes, explosions, floods, ice storms, tornadoes, hurricanes, terrorist acts, physical attacks, cyber-attacks, epidemic, or similar occurrences; (10) changes in general economic, political, business and financial market conditions; (11) the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, which can be affected by various factors, including credit ratings, changes in interest rates, compliance with regulatory requirements, compliance with the terms and conditions of our outstanding indebtedness, and general market and economic conditions; and (12) legislative, and general market and economic developments. The risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of H2O America to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.





Results for a quarter are not indicative of results for a full year due to seasonality and other factors. In addition, actual results, performance or achievements are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to our overall business, including those more fully described in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and speak only as of the date made, and H2O America undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.







Contacts







Media Relations





Nazan Riahei





Vice President of Communications





(408) 731-0890





MediaRelations@H2O-America.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d975bfa5-5552-4a72-8113-25466630fd8f





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.