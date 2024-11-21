H2G Green Limited Launches Major Rights Issue

H2G Green Limited (SG:5AI) has released an update.

H2G Green Limited is initiating a rights issue to raise capital by dispatching notification letters and warrants issue forms to entitled shareholders. This move involves up to 1.4 billion warrants, providing an opportunity for investors to increase their holdings in the company. Shareholders are encouraged to contact relevant parties if they do not receive the necessary documentation.

