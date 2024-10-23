H2G Green Limited Addresses Repeated Investor Queries

H2G Green Limited (SG:5AI) has released an update.

H2G Green Limited, in response to repeated queries from the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) regarding its annual report for the fiscal year ending March 2024, directs shareholders to its previous responses. The queries, which concern the reissued report, remain unchanged from those addressed in September.

