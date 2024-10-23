News & Insights

Stocks

H2G Green Limited Addresses Repeated Investor Queries

October 23, 2024 — 12:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

H2G Green Limited (SG:5AI) has released an update.

H2G Green Limited, in response to repeated queries from the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) regarding its annual report for the fiscal year ending March 2024, directs shareholders to its previous responses. The queries, which concern the reissued report, remain unchanged from those addressed in September.

For further insights into SG:5AI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.