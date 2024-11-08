H2G Green Faces Uncertainty Amid CEO Bankruptcy Case

H2G Green Limited (SG:5AI) has released an update.

H2G Green Limited is facing a potential shake-up as a bankruptcy application against its CEO, Mr. Lim Shao-Lin, progresses. The court hearing has been rescheduled to January 2025 to allow for settlement talks, prompting the company’s Board to closely monitor the situation. Investors are advised to remain cautious when dealing with the company’s shares.

