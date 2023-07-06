H.U. Group Holdings (TYO:4544) Price Target Increased by 6.12% to 3,225.75

The average one-year price target for H.U. Group Holdings (TYO:4544) has been revised to 3,225.75 / share. This is an increase of 6.12% from the prior estimate of 3,039.60 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,929.00 to a high of 3,570.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.66% from the latest reported closing price of 2,741.50 / share.

H.U. Group Holdings Maintains 4.56% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.56%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.04%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in H.U. Group Holdings. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 5.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4544 is 0.11%, a decrease of 13.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.31% to 5,701K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 705K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 692K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4544 by 2.93% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 582K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 592K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4544 by 14.15% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 398K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 395K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4544 by 13.87% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 335K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GIMFX - GMO Implementation Fund holds 299K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares, representing an increase of 9.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4544 by 10.94% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

