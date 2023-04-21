H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO., LLC Maintains Nicox (EPA:COX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO., LLC maintained coverage of Nicox (EPA:COX) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nicox. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COX is 0.00%, a decrease of 59.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.09% to 251K shares.

