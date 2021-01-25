H.B. Fuller Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $40.6 million or $0.77 per share from $32.2 million or $0.61 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter rose to $1.06 per share from $0.88 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter rose to $777.6 million from $739.1 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.85 per share on revenues of $734.32 million for the quarter.

