H.B. Fuller Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $64.74 million or $1.18 per share, up from $40.60 million or $0.77 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter rose to $1.09 per share from $1.06 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter rose to $897.4 million from $777.6 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.08 per share on revenues of $896.95 million for the quarter.

Looking forward to full year 2022, the company expects organic sales to increase between 10% and 15% year over year and adjusted earnings of $4.00 to $4.25 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $4.18 per share and revenue growth of 7.90%.

