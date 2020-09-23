Markets
H.B. Fuller Q3 Results Beat Street View

(RTTNews) - H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Wednesday reported third-quarter results that trumped Wall Street estimates.

Net income for the third quarter dropped to $41.6 million or $0.79 per share from $49.7 million or $0.97 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter dropped to $0.76 per share from $0.86 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter dropped 4.7% to $691.5 million from $725.4 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.70 per share on revenues of $674.07 million for the quarter.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, the company expects revenues to be approximately flat to down 3% year over year. Analysts currently estimate revenues to drop 3.40%.

