H.B. Fuller Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $46.5 million or $0.84 per share, up from $31.6 million or $0.58 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $1.06 per share, up from $0.79 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter rose to $941.2 million from $826.8 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.04 per share and revenues of $944.56 million for the quarter.

Looking forward to full year 2022, the company expects organic revenue growth of 17% to 18% and adjusted earnings of $1.15 to $1.30 per share.

