H.B. Fuller Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $38.3 million or $0.69 per share, up from $29.8 million or $0.56 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $0.80 per share, up from $0.66 per share last year.

Revenues for the first quarter rose to $856.5 million from $725.9 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.73 per share and revenues of $817.14 million for the quarter.

Looking forward to full year 2022, the company now anticipates adjusted earnings of $4.10 to $4.35 per share, up from prior guidance of $4.00 to $4.25 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $4.16 per share.

