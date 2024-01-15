H.B. Fuller (FUL) Plants in Germany Get ISCC PLUS Certification

H.B. Fuller Company FUL recently announced that its manufacturing sites in Luneburg and Nienburg, Germany, have received International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certification, demonstrating the company's commitment to a more sustainable future and adherence to international standards throughout the supply chain.



The ISCC PLUS certification, one of the world's largest independent sustainability certification systems, covers all sustainable feedstocks, including biomass, circular materials and renewables, as well as the mass balance approach, a calculation-based method for tracking mass inputs and outputs within a system or process.



This approach estimates the usage of sustainable resources, as defined by the ISCC PLUS, which means that every operational entity in the supply chain is ISCC-certified to assure traceability.



H.B. Fuller's production plant in Luneburg was recognized as a mass balance compounding site and is presently using this process to make Advantra Earthic 9370, a near carbon-neutral glue utilized in the e-commerce, food, personal care and home care packaging industries. Through mass balancing, this product invests in a large percentage of sustainable and bio-circular raw materials while ensuring good performance.



Three of the core adhesives made at H.B. Fuller’s Nienburg site partly replace fossil raw materials with bio-attributed raw materials created through the mass balance approach. This reduces CO2 emissions, but it also has the potential to spread to other industrial processes and goods, such as textiles and autos.



Shares of H.B. Fuller have gained 8.7% over the past year compared with a 1.1% rise of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

H.B. Fuller currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include The Andersons Inc. ANDE, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. CALM and Steel Dynamics Inc. STLD.



Andersons currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). ANDE beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 64.4%, on average. The company’s shares have surged 54.1% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CalMaine Foods currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. CALM beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 131.5%. The company’s shares have jumped 3.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current-year earnings has been revised upward by 4.3% in the past 60 days. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. Steel Dynamics delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 6.5%, on average. STLD shares are up around 2.5% in a year.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

H. B. Fuller Company (FUL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.