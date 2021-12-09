H. Moore Is The Chief Financial Officer of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) And They Just Picked Up 17% More Shares

Potential Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) shareholders may wish to note that the Chief Financial Officer, H. Moore, recently bought US$213k worth of stock, paying US$71.17 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 17%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Nicolet Bankshares

In fact, the recent purchase by Chief Financial Officer H. Moore was not their only acquisition of Nicolet Bankshares shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$511k worth of shares at a price of US$73.42 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$76.28. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Nicolet Bankshares insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 14.18k shares for US$1.0m. On the other hand they divested 1.90k shares, for US$144k. In total, Nicolet Bankshares insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:NCBS Insider Trading Volume December 9th 2021

Does Nicolet Bankshares Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Nicolet Bankshares insiders own about US$91m worth of shares. That equates to 10% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Nicolet Bankshares Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Nicolet Bankshares shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Nicolet Bankshares. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Nicolet Bankshares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

