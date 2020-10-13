Dividends
FUL

H. B. Fuller Company (FUL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

H. B. Fuller Company (FUL) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.162 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FUL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FUL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $49.41, the dividend yield is 1.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FUL was $49.41, representing a -5.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.40 and a 108.66% increase over the 52 week low of $23.68.

FUL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK). FUL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.2. Zacks Investment Research reports FUL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -10.87%, compared to an industry average of -10.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FUL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FUL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have FUL as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCM with an increase of 29.1% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FUL at 6.6%.

