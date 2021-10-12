H. B. Fuller Company (FUL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 13, 2021

H. B. Fuller Company (FUL) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.168 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FUL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FUL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $63.53, the dividend yield is 1.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FUL was $63.53, representing a -9.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.58 and a 42.64% increase over the 52 week low of $44.54.

FUL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX). FUL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.81. Zacks Investment Research reports FUL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.1%, compared to an industry average of 28.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ful Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to FUL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FUL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM)

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCM with an decrease of -2.22% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FUL at 6.11%.

