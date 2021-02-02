H. B. Fuller Company (FUL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 03, 2021

H. B. Fuller Company (FUL) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.162 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FUL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FUL has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FUL was $52.39, representing a -9.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.68 and a 121.24% increase over the 52 week low of $23.68.

FUL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM). FUL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.36. Zacks Investment Research reports FUL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 17.9%, compared to an industry average of -4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FUL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FUL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FUL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM)

Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (ISMD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ISMD with an increase of 36.92% over the last 100 days. PSCM has the highest percent weighting of FUL at 5.46%.

