News & Insights

Stocks

H World price target lowered to $46 from $47 at BofA

November 27, 2024 — 07:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA analyst Ronald Leung lowered the firm’s price target on H World (HTHT) to $46 from $47 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The stock price was down by 6% after Q3 results, notes the firm, which attributes the weakness to “slightly disappointing” Q4 revenue growth guidance. The firm cut its 2025 EBITDA estimate by 3% to RMB 7.5B to reflect higher than expected L&O hotel closures and accordingly cut its price target by 2%, but reiterates a Buy rating on what it sees as “best-in-class execution” and market share gain potential.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HTHT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HTHT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.