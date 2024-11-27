H World price target lowered to $46 from $47 at BofA

BofA analyst Ronald Leung lowered the firm’s price target on H World (HTHT) to $46 from $47 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The stock price was down by 6% after Q3 results, notes the firm, which attributes the weakness to “slightly disappointing” Q4 revenue growth guidance. The firm cut its 2025 EBITDA estimate by 3% to RMB 7.5B to reflect higher than expected L&O hotel closures and accordingly cut its price target by 2%, but reiterates a Buy rating on what it sees as “best-in-class execution” and market share gain potential.

