H World price target lowered to $46 from $47 at BofA

BofA analyst Ronald Leung lowered the firm’s price target on H World (HTHT) to $46 from $47 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The stock price was down by 6% after Q3 results, notes the firm, which attributes the weakness to “slightly disappointing” Q4 revenue growth guidance. The firm cut its 2025 EBITDA estimate by 3% to RMB 7.5B to reflect higher than expected L&O hotel closures and accordingly cut its price target by 2%, but reiterates a Buy rating on what it sees as “best-in-class execution” and market share gain potential.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HTHT:
- H World price target lowered to $48 from $53 at Benchmark
- H World Group Reports Steady Growth in Q3 2024
- H World reports Q3 EPS 6c vs. 41c last year
- H World sees Q4 revenue growth 1%-6% year-over-year from RMB5.28B
- HTHT Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.