H World (HTHT) Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Surpass Estimates

H World Group Limited HTHT delivered mixed first-quarter 2024 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The top line grew year over year while the bottom line dwindled.



The company’s results reflect solid contributions from its Legacy-Huazhu and Legacy-DH segments, primarily driven by the growth in hotel openings and increased revenue per available room (RevPAR). Furthermore, the effective execution of its Service Excellence-Centric Sustainable Quality Growth Strategy bode well. However, increasing total operating costs and expenses year over year partially offset the aforementioned tailwinds.



Nonetheless, HTHT remains optimistic about upcoming growth trends, given its focus on its growth strategy, new unit expansion and portfolio diversification.

Q1 Earnings and Revenues

H World reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 29 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents by 9.4%. It reported adjusted EPS of 44 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Quarterly revenues of $731 million topped the consensus mark of $699 million by 4.6%. The metric rose 17.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $652 million.

Operating Results

The company’s operating margin was up 420 basis points year over year to 19%. The margin improvement was mainly due to higher revenue contribution from manachised and franchised businesses.



Adjusted EBITDA was $197 million, up 37.8% from the year-ago reported figure.



Total operating costs and expenses increased 11.9% year over year to $601.5 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2024, H World had cash and cash equivalents of $818 million, down from $978 million reported in 2023-end.



Long-term debt at the end of the first quarter was $228 million compared with $179 million reported in 2023-end.

Other Business Updates

During the first quarter, the Legacy-Huazhu segment of H World opened 569 hotels, including two leased and owned hotels, and 567 manachised and franchised hotels. As of Mar 31, 2024, HTHT had 9,817 hotels (or 955,657 rooms), including 9,684 hotels from Legacy-Huazhu and 133 hotels from Legacy-DH.



As of the first-quarter end, the company had 3,172 unopened hotels in the pipeline, comprising 3,138 hotels from the Legacy-Huazhu business and 34 hotels from the Legacy-DH business.

Q2 Outlook

For the second quarter, H World expects its revenues to grow in the range of 7-11% on a year-over-year basis.

