H World Group Turns To Profit In Q3

November 24, 2023 — 06:40 am EST

(RTTNews) - H World Group Limited (HTHT) reported that its third quarter net income attributable to the company was RMB1.3 billion or US$183 million, compared to a net of RMB717 million in the third quarter of 2022. Earnings per ADS were RMB 4.07 or $0.56 compared to loss per ADS of RMB 2.31 prior year.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB6.3 billion or US$861 million, representing a 53.6% year-over-year increase.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, H World expects its revenue growth to be in the range of 41%-45% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, or in the range of 48%-52% excluding DH.

