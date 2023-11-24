H World Group Turns To Profit In Q3

(RTTNews) - H World Group Limited (HTHT) reported that its third quarter net income attributable to the company was RMB1.3 billion or US$183 million, compared to a net of RMB717 million in the third quarter of 2022. Earnings per ADS were RMB 4.07 or $0.56 compared to loss per ADS of RMB 2.31 prior year.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB6.3 billion or US$861 million, representing a 53.6% year-over-year increase.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, H World expects its revenue growth to be in the range of 41%-45% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, or in the range of 48%-52% excluding DH.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.