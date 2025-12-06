H World Group (SEHK:1179) Price Target Increased by 15.12% to 43.75

The average one-year price target for H World Group (SEHK:1179) has been revised to HK$43.75 / share. This is an increase of 15.12% from the prior estimate of HK$38.00 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$36.86 to a high of HK$55.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.30% from the latest reported closing price of HK$36.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in H World Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1179 is 0.25%, an increase of 9.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.11% to 116,651K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,317K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,598K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1179 by 15.14% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,410K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,739K shares , representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1179 by 19.07% over the last quarter.

TSEMX - Touchstone Sands Capital Emerging Markets Growth Fund Class Y holds 9,213K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 6,459K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,882K shares , representing an increase of 8.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1179 by 15.49% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 5,462K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.