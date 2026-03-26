H World Group (SEHK:1179) Price Target Increased by 12.44% to 50.30

The average one-year price target for H World Group (SEHK:1179) has been revised to HK$50.30 / share. This is an increase of 12.44% from the prior estimate of HK$44.74 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$41.41 to a high of HK$63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.93% from the latest reported closing price of HK$38.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in H World Group. This is an decrease of 61 owner(s) or 87.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1179 is 0.07%, an increase of 72.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.69% to 1,522K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ASIAX - INVESCO Asia Pacific Growth Fund holds 365K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 252K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,984K shares , representing a decrease of 687.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1179 by 86.32% over the last quarter.

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