H World Group Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results with Revenue Growth and Net Income Decline

H World Group reported Q4 2024 results with increased hotel turnover, revenue growth, and a decline in net income.

Quiver AI Summary

H World Group Limited reported significant growth in its hotel operations and financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. As of December 31, 2024, the company operated 11,147 hotels with 1,088,218 rooms. Hotel turnover grew 16.5% year-over-year in Q4, reaching RMB 23.7 billion for the quarter and RMB 23.9 billion for the full year, an increase of 9.2%. While total revenue also increased 7.8% in Q4, net income fell sharply to RMB 49 million, reflecting foreign exchange losses and increased taxes. The company emphasized its shift towards an asset-light model focusing on manachised and franchised operations, anticipating further revenue growth and a substantial hotel pipeline for 2025, with plans to open around 2,300 new hotels. The board approved a cash dividend totaling approximately US$300 million for shareholders, contributing to total shareholder returns of US$767 million for the year.

Potential Positives

Hotel turnover increased 16.5% year-over-year to RMB23.7 billion in Q4 2024, indicating strong financial performance.

Revenue for the full year of 2024 reached RMB23.9 billion (US$3.3 billion), a 9.2% increase over the previous year, showcasing growth potential.

The company announced a cash dividend of approximately US$300 million, reflecting commitment to returning value to shareholders.

H World plans to open around 2,300 hotels in 2025, indicating continued expansion and confidence in its business model.

Potential Negatives

Net income attributable to H World Group Limited dramatically decreased to RMB49 million in Q4 2024 from RMB743 million in Q4 2023, indicating a significant decline in profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA from the Legacy-DH segment was a loss of RMB247 million in Q4 2024, compared to a loss of RMB6 million in Q4 2023, highlighting deteriorating performance in this segment.

The impairments and restructuring costs associated with Legacy-DH resulted in a heightened operational loss for that segment, indicating potential issues related to management and operational efficiency.

FAQ

What is the hotel turnover for H World in Q4 2024?

The hotel turnover for H World in Q4 2024 was RMB23.7 billion, a 16.5% increase year-over-year.

How many hotels does H World operate as of December 2024?

As of December 31, 2024, H World operates a total of 11,147 hotels.

What is H World's revenue growth forecast for Q1 2025?

H World expects revenue growth of 0%-4% in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024.

What is the net income for H World in Q4 2024?

H World's net income for Q4 2024 was RMB49 million, a decline from RMB743 million in Q4 2023.

What cash dividend has H World declared for H2 2024?

The Board of H World declared a cash dividend of approximately US$300 million, about US$0.097 per share.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HTHT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $HTHT stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$HTHT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HTHT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 09/27/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HTHT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HTHT forecast page.

$HTHT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HTHT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HTHT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.2.

Here are some recent targets:

Lina Yan from HSBC set a target price of $32.4 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Lydia Ling from Citigroup set a target price of $54.0 on 09/27/2024

Full Release







A total of 11,147 hotels or 1,088,218 hotel rooms in operation as of December 31, 2024.





A total of 11,147 hotels or 1,088,218 hotel rooms in operation as of December 31, 2024.





Hotel turnover







1







increased 16.5% year-over-year to RMB23.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 and increased 15.5% year-over-year for the full year of 2024. Excluding Steigenberger Hotels GmbH and its subsidiaries (“







DH







”, or “







Legacy-DH







”), hotel turnover from the Legacy-Huazhu segment increased 17.5% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2024 and increased 16.1% year-over-year for the full year of 2024. Hotel turnover from the Legacy-DH segment increased 6.5% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2024 and increased 9.0% year-over-year for the full year of 2024.





Hotel turnover increased 16.5% year-over-year to RMB23.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 and increased 15.5% year-over-year for the full year of 2024. Excluding Steigenberger Hotels GmbH and its subsidiaries (“ ”, or “ ”), hotel turnover from the Legacy-Huazhu segment increased 17.5% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2024 and increased 16.1% year-over-year for the full year of 2024. Hotel turnover from the Legacy-DH segment increased 6.5% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2024 and increased 9.0% year-over-year for the full year of 2024.





Revenue increased 7.8% year-over-year to RMB6.0 billion (US$825 million)







2







in the fourth quarter of 2024, surpassing the revenue guidance previously announced of a 1% to 5% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, increasing 9.2% year-over-year to RMB23.9 billion (US$3.3 billion) for the full year of 2024. Revenue from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 9.2% year-over-year, exceeding the revenue guidance previously announced of a 1% to 5% increase, increasing 9.1% year-over-year for the full year of 2024. Revenue from the Legacy-DH segment in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 2.9% year-over-year, increasing 9.6% year-over-year for the full year of 2024.





Revenue increased 7.8% year-over-year to RMB6.0 billion (US$825 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, surpassing the revenue guidance previously announced of a 1% to 5% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, increasing 9.2% year-over-year to RMB23.9 billion (US$3.3 billion) for the full year of 2024. Revenue from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 9.2% year-over-year, exceeding the revenue guidance previously announced of a 1% to 5% increase, increasing 9.1% year-over-year for the full year of 2024. Revenue from the Legacy-DH segment in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 2.9% year-over-year, increasing 9.6% year-over-year for the full year of 2024.





Net income attributable to H World Group Limited was RMB49 million (US$7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB743 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB1.3 billion in the previous quarter. The year-over-year decline was mainly due to the foreign exchange loss and the rise in withholding tax in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income attributable to H World Group Limited was RMB3.0 billion (US$418 million) for the full year of 2024, compared with RMB4.1 billion for the full year of 2023. The year-over-year decline was mainly attributable to the foreign exchange loss, DH’s one-off restructuring costs, as well as the rise in withholding tax in 2024.





Net income attributable to H World Group Limited was RMB49 million (US$7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB743 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB1.3 billion in the previous quarter. The year-over-year decline was mainly due to the foreign exchange loss and the rise in withholding tax in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income attributable to H World Group Limited was RMB3.0 billion (US$418 million) for the full year of 2024, compared with RMB4.1 billion for the full year of 2023. The year-over-year decline was mainly attributable to the foreign exchange loss, DH’s one-off restructuring costs, as well as the rise in withholding tax in 2024.





EBITDA (non-GAAP) in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB974 million (US$134 million), compared with RMB1.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB2.0 billion in the previous quarter. The year-over-year decline was mainly due to the foreign exchange loss in the fourth quarter of 2024. EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the full year of 2024 was RMB6.2 billion (US$844 million), which was negatively impacted by the foreign exchange loss and DH’s one-off restructuring costs. compared with RMB6.8 billion for the full year of 2023.





EBITDA (non-GAAP) in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB974 million (US$134 million), compared with RMB1.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB2.0 billion in the previous quarter. The year-over-year decline was mainly due to the foreign exchange loss in the fourth quarter of 2024. EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the full year of 2024 was RMB6.2 billion (US$844 million), which was negatively impacted by the foreign exchange loss and DH’s one-off restructuring costs. compared with RMB6.8 billion for the full year of 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), which excluded share-based compensation expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments from EBITDA (non-GAAP), was RMB1.2 billion (US$171 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB2.1 billion in the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the full year of 2024 was RMB6.8 billion (US$935 million), compared with RMB6.3 billion for the full year of 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), which excluded share-based compensation expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments from EBITDA (non-GAAP), was RMB1.2 billion (US$171 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB2.1 billion in the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the full year of 2024 was RMB6.8 billion (US$935 million), compared with RMB6.3 billion for the full year of 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA is a segment measure. Adjusted EBITDA from the Legacy-Huazhu segment was RMB1.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB2.1 billion in the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA from the Legacy-Huazhu segment was RMB7.0 billion for the full year of 2024, compared with RMB6.2 billion for the full year of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA from the Legacy-DH segment was a loss of RMB247 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with a loss of RMB6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a positive RMB21 million in the previous quarter. The year-over-year decline was mainly due to the RMB417 million impairment loss in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA from the Legacy-DH segment was a loss of RMB161 million, which included the RMB420 million impairment loss and the RMB97 million of one-off restructuring costs, for the full year of 2024, compared with a positive RMB68 million for the full year of 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA is a segment measure. Adjusted EBITDA from the Legacy-Huazhu segment was RMB1.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB2.1 billion in the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA from the Legacy-Huazhu segment was RMB7.0 billion for the full year of 2024, compared with RMB6.2 billion for the full year of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA from the Legacy-DH segment was a loss of RMB247 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with a loss of RMB6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a positive RMB21 million in the previous quarter. The year-over-year decline was mainly due to the RMB417 million impairment loss in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA from the Legacy-DH segment was a loss of RMB161 million, which included the RMB420 million impairment loss and the RMB97 million of one-off restructuring costs, for the full year of 2024, compared with a positive RMB68 million for the full year of 2023.





For the second half of 2024, the board of directors of the Company (the “







Board







”) declared a cash dividend in the aggregate amount of approximately US$300 million, of US$0.097 per ordinary share, or US$0.97 per American Depositary Share (the “







ADS







”). For the full year of 2024, total shareholder returns reached US$767 million, including US$500 million cash dividend and US$267 million share repurchase.





For the second half of 2024, the board of directors of the Company (the “ ”) declared a cash dividend in the aggregate amount of approximately US$300 million, of US$0.097 per ordinary share, or US$0.97 per American Depositary Share (the “ ”). For the full year of 2024, total shareholder returns reached US$767 million, including US$500 million cash dividend and US$267 million share repurchase.





As H World is pursuing a more asset-light model, we believe the manachised and franchised business better reflects the Company’s growth trajectory in the long-run. Therefore, in addition to the total revenue guidance, the Company is providing revenue guidance for the manachised and franchised business.





As H World is pursuing a more asset-light model, we believe the manachised and franchised business better reflects the Company’s growth trajectory in the long-run. Therefore, in addition to the total revenue guidance, the Company is providing revenue guidance for the manachised and franchised business.





For the first quarter of 2025, H World expects its revenue growth to be in the range of 0%-4%, compared to the first quarter of 2024 or in the range of 3%-7% excluding DH. H World expects its manachised and franchised revenue growth to be in the range of 18%-22%, compared to the first quarter of 2024.





For the first quarter of 2025, H World expects its revenue growth to be in the range of 0%-4%, compared to the first quarter of 2024 or in the range of 3%-7% excluding DH. H World expects its manachised and franchised revenue growth to be in the range of 18%-22%, compared to the first quarter of 2024.





For the full year of 2025, H World expects revenue growth to be in the range of 2%-6%, compared to the full year of 2024, or in the range of 5%-9% excluding DH. H World expects its manachised and franchised revenue growth to be in the range of 17%-21%, compared to the full year of 2024.





For the full year of 2025, H World expects revenue growth to be in the range of 2%-6%, compared to the full year of 2024, or in the range of 5%-9% excluding DH. H World expects its manachised and franchised revenue growth to be in the range of 17%-21%, compared to the full year of 2024.





For the full year of 2025, H World expects to open around 2,300 hotels and close around 600 hotels.









SINGAPORE and SHANGHAI, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) (“



H World



”, the “



Company



”, “



we



” or “



our



”), a key player in the global hotel industry, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





As of December 31, 2024, H World’s worldwide hotel network in operation totaled 11,147 hotels and 1,088,218 rooms, including 122 hotels from DH. During the fourth quarter of 2024, our Legacy-Huazhu business opened 520 hotels, including 4 leased and owned hotels, and 516 manachised and franchised hotels, and closed a total of 202 hotels, including 17 leased and owned hotels and 185 manachised and franchised hotels. As of December 31, 2024, H World had a total of 3,013 unopened hotels in the pipeline, including 2,988 hotels from the Legacy-Huazhu business and 25 hotels from the Legacy-DH business.







Legacy-Huazhu





–





Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2024 Operational Highlights







As of December 31, 2024, Legacy-Huazhu had 11,025 hotels in operation, including 557 leased and owned hotels, and 10,468 manachised and franchised hotels. In addition, as of the same date, Legacy-Huazhu had 1,062,329 hotel rooms in operation, including 82,580 rooms under the lease and ownership model, and 979,749 rooms under the manachise and franchise models. Legacy-Huazhu also had 2,988 unopened hotels in its pipeline, including 5 leased and owned hotels, and 2,983 manachised and franchised hotels. The following discusses Legacy-Huazhu’s revenue per available room (“



RevPAR



”), average daily room rate (“



ADR



”) and occupancy rate for its leased and owned hotels, as well as manachised and franchised hotels for the periods indicated.







The ADR was RMB277 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB284 in the fourth quarter of 2023, and RMB301 in the previous quarter.



The ADR was RMB277 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB284 in the fourth quarter of 2023, and RMB301 in the previous quarter.



The occupancy rate for all the Legacy-Huazhu hotels in operation was 80.0% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 80.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023, and 84.9% in the previous quarter.



The occupancy rate for all the Legacy-Huazhu hotels in operation was 80.0% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 80.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023, and 84.9% in the previous quarter.



Blended RevPAR was RMB222 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB229 in the fourth quarter of 2023, and RMB256 in the previous quarter.



Blended RevPAR was RMB222 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB229 in the fourth quarter of 2023, and RMB256 in the previous quarter.



For all the Legacy-Huazhu hotels which had been in operation for at least 18 months, the same-hotel RevPAR was RMB222 in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 6.7% decline from RMB238 in the fourth quarter of 2023, due to a 4.6% decrease in same-hotel ADR and a 1.8 percentage-point contraction in same-hotel occupancy rate.









Legacy-DH





–





Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2024 Operational Highlights







As of December 31, 2024, Legacy-DH had 122 hotels in operation, including 76 leased hotels, and 46 manachised and franchised hotels. In addition, as of the same date, Legacy-DH had 25,889 hotel rooms in operation, including 15,490 rooms under the lease model, and 10,399 rooms under the manachise and franchise models. Legacy-DH also had 25 unopened hotels in the pipeline, including 12 leased hotels and 13 manachised and franchised hotels. The following discusses Legacy-DH’s RevPAR, ADR and occupancy rate for its leased as well as manachised and franchised hotels (excluding hotels temporarily closed) for the periods indicated.







The ADR was EUR115 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with EUR115 in the fourth quarter of 2023 and EUR117 in the previous quarter.



The ADR was EUR115 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with EUR115 in the fourth quarter of 2023 and EUR117 in the previous quarter.



The occupancy rate for all Legacy-DH hotels in operation was 70.5% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 63.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 69.8% in the previous quarter.



The occupancy rate for all Legacy-DH hotels in operation was 70.5% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 63.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 69.8% in the previous quarter.



Blended RevPAR was EUR81 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with EUR73 in the fourth quarter of 2023 and EUR82 in the previous quarter.







Jin Hui, CEO of H World commented: “In 2024, H World achieved the 10,000-hotel milestone, and continued our fast network expansion in China. In the year of 2024, Legacy-Huazhu opened over 2,400 new hotels, far exceeding our initial target of 1,800 hotels, supported by our strong brand reputation and excellent product quality. While Legacy-Huazhu’s full-year RevPAR declined slightly year-over-year from a high base last year, Legacy-Huazhu maintained a high occupancy rate of 81.2%, which we believe is encouraging given the speed of our network expansion. Looking ahead, we will continue to carry out our asset-light strategy, pursue high-quality hotel network growth, strengthen brand positioning and ‘service-excellence’, and enhance sales capability centered around our H Reward membership program.”





“Regarding our business outside China, our Legacy-DH business recorded a 5.9% year-over-year RevPAR increase in 2024. Looking into 2025, we will continue to enhance our hotel operations, focus on cost reduction and efficiency improvement, and continue developing the asset light portfolio.”







Fourth Quarter and Full year of 2024 Unaudited Financial Results













(RMB in millions)









Q4 2023









Q3 2024









Q4 2024









2023FY









2024FY













Revenue:































Leased and owned hotels





3,453





3,690





3,373





13,796





13,843









Manachised and franchised hotels





2,016





2,602





2,499





7,694





9,498









Others





116





150





151





392





550









Total revenue





5,585





6,442





6,023





21,882





23,891







































Revenue



in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB6.0 billion (US$825 million), representing a 7.8% year-over-year increase which exceeds the previously announced revenue guidance of a 1% to 5% increase, and a sequential decrease of 6.5% due to seasonality effects. Revenue from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB4.8 billion, representing a 9.2% year-over-year increase and a 7.3% sequential decline. The 9.2% year-over-year increase exceeds the previously announced revenue guidance of a 1% to 5% increase, which was primarily supported by our fast network expansion. Revenue from the Legacy-DH segment in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB1.2 billion, representing a 2.9% year-over-year increase and a 3.4% sequential decline.





Revenue for the full year of 2024 was RMB23.9 billion (US$3.3 billion), representing an increase of 9.2% over the full year of 2023. Revenue from Legacy-Huazhu for the full year of 2024 was RMB19.0 billion, representing a 9.1% year-over-year increase. Revenue from the Legacy-DH segment for the full year of 2024 was RMB4.9 billion, representing a 9.6% year-over-year increase.







Revenue from leased and owned hotels



in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB3.4 billion (US$462 million), representing a 2.3% year-over-year decrease and an 8.6% sequential decrease. Revenue from leased and owned hotels from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB2.2 billion, representing a 4.8% year-over-year decrease. Revenue from leased and owned hotels from the Legacy-DH segment in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB1.2 billion, representing a 2.6% year-over-year increase.





For the full year of 2024, revenue from our leased and owned hotels was RMB13.8 billion (US$1.9 billion), representing a 0.3% year-over-year increase. Revenue from our Legacy-Huazhu leased and owned hotels for the full year of 2024 was RMB9.1 billion, representing a 3.9% year-over-year decrease. Revenue from our Legacy-DH leased and owned hotels for the full year of 2024 was RMB4.7 billion, representing a 9.9% year-over-year increase.







Revenue from manachised and franchised hotels



in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB2.5 billion (US$342 million), representing a 24% year-over-year increase and a 4.0% sequential decline. Revenue from our Legacy-Huazhu segment from manachised and franchised hotels in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB2.5 billion, representing a 24.0% year-over-year increase. Revenue from manachised and franchised hotels from the Legacy-DH segment in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB29 million, representing a 20.8% year-over-year increase.





For the full year of 2024, revenue from manachised and franchised hotels was RMB9.5 billion (US$1.3 billion), representing a 23.4% year-over-year increase. The revenue from manachised and franchised hotels accounted for 39.8% of the total revenue for the full year of 2024, compared to 35.2% for the full year of 2023. Revenue from our Legacy-Huazhu manachised and franchised hotels for the full year of 2024 was RMB9.4 billion, representing a 23.6% year-over-year increase. The revenue from manachised and franchised hotels accounted for 49.3% of Legacy-Huazhu revenue for the full year of 2024, compared to 43.6% for the full year of 2023. Revenue from our Legacy-DH manachised and franchised hotels for the full year of 2024 was RMB113 million, representing a 15.3% year-over-year increase.







Other revenue



represents revenue generated from businesses other than our hotel operations, which mainly includes revenue from the provision of IT products and services and Huazhu Mall™ and other revenue from the Legacy-DH segment, totaling RMB151 million (US$21 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB116 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB150 million in the previous quarter.





For the full year of 2024, other revenue was RMB550 million (US$76 million), compared to RMB392 million for the full year of 2023.



















(RMB in millions)









Q4 2023









Q3 2024









Q4 2024









2023FY









2024FY













Operating costs and expenses:































Hotel operating costs





(3,996





)





(3,799





)





(4,190





)





(14,341





)





(15,285





)









Other operating costs





(10





)





(11





)





(5





)





(34





)





(31





)









Selling and marketing expenses





(326





)





(303





)





(296





)





(1,072





)





(1,176





)









General and administrative expenses





(644





)





(672





)





(725





)





(2,086





)





(2,508





)









Pre-opening expenses





(3





)





(19





)





(4





)





(35





)





(50





)









Total operating costs and expenses





(4,979





)





(4,804





)





(5,220





)





(17,568





)





(19,050





)



























































Hotel operating costs



in the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB4.2 billion (US$574 million), compared to RMB4.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB3.8 billion in the previous quarter. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to rising personnel costs as our hotel network continues to expand. As the Company continues to transform into a more asset-light manachised and franchised model, hotel operating costs from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB2.8 billion, which represented 58.1% of revenue, compared to RMB2.9 billion or 67.0% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB2.8 billion or 54.3% of revenue for the previous quarter. Hotel operating costs from the Legacy-DH segment in the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB1.4 billion, which represented 113.9% of revenue, compared to RMB1.1 billion or 88.2% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB996 million or 77.8% of revenue for the previous quarter. The higher hotel operating costs from Legacy-DH were primarily due to the RMB417 million impairment loss recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024.





For the full year of 2024, hotel operating costs were RMB15.3 billion (US$2.1 billion), compared to RMB14.3 billion for the full year of 2023. Hotel operating costs from Legacy-Huazhu for the full year of 2024 were RMB10.9 billion, which represented 57.5% of revenue, compared to 60.4% for the full year of 2023. Hotel operating costs from Legacy-DH for the full year of 2024 were RMB4.3 billion, which represented 89.3% of revenue, compared to 85.6% for the full year of 2023.







Selling and marketing expenses



in the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB296 million (US$40 million), compared to RMB326 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB303 million in the previous quarter. Selling and marketing expenses from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB192 million, which represented 4.0% of revenue, compared to RMB202 million or 4.6% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023, and RMB186 million or 3.6% of revenue in the previous quarter. Selling and marketing expenses from the Legacy-DH segment in the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB104 million, which represented 8.4% of revenue, compared to RMB124 million or 10.3% of DH revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023, and RMB117 million or 9.1% for the previous quarter.





For the full year of 2024, selling and marketing expenses were RMB1.2 billion (US$161 million), compared to RMB1.1 billion for the full year of 2023. Selling and marketing expenses from Legacy-Huazhu for the full year of 2024 were RMB730 million, which represented 3.8% of revenue, compared to RMB649 million or 3.7% of revenue for the full year of 2023. Selling and marketing expenses from Legacy-DH for the full year of 2024 were RMB446 million or 9.2% of DH revenue, compared to RMB423 million or 9.5% of DH revenue for the full year of 2023.







General and administrative expenses



in the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB725 million (US$99 million), compared to RMB644 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB672 million in the previous quarter. The year-over-year expense increase was mainly due to rising headcount as well as an increase in share-based compensation to attract and retain core employees who are key to our sustainable long-term business growth. General and administrative expenses from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB586 million, which represented 12.2% of revenue, compared to RMB484 million or 11.0% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB457 million or 8.9% for the previous quarter. General and administrative expenses from the Legacy-DH segment in the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB139 million, which represented 11.2% of DH revenue, compared to RMB160 million or 13.3% of DH revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB215 million or 16.8% in the previous quarter.





For the full year of 2024, general and administrative expenses were RMB2.5 billion (US$344 million), compared to RMB2.1 billion for the full year of 2023. General and administrative expenses from Legacy-Huazhu for the full year of 2024 were RMB1.9 billion, which represented 10.1% of revenue, compared to RMB1.6 billion or 9.0% of revenue for the full year of 2023. General and administrative expenses from Legacy-DH for the full year of 2024 were RMB587 million, which represented 12.1% of DH revenue, compared to RMB521 million or 11.7% of DH revenue for the full year of 2023.







Pre-opening expenses



in the fourth quarter of 2024 were primarily related to the Legacy-Huazhu segment and totaled RMB4 million (US$1 million), compared to RMB3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB19 million in the previous quarter.





Pre-opening expenses for the full year of 2024 were RMB50 million (US$7 million), compared to RMB35 million for the full year of 2023. Pre-opening expenses from Legacy-Huazhu as a percentage of revenue were 0.3% for the full year of 2024, compared to 0.2% for the full year of 2023.







Other operating income, net



in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB99 million (US$13 million), compared to RMB155 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB85 million in the previous quarter.





Other operating income, net for the full year of 2024 was RMB359 million (US$49 million), compared to RMB404 million for the full year of 2023.







Income from operations



in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB902 million (US$123 million), compared to RMB757 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB1.7 billion in the previous quarter. Income from operations from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB1.2 billion, compared to RMB821 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB1.8 billion in the previous quarter. The Legacy-DH segment had a loss from operations of RMB311 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a loss from operations of RMB64 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a loss of RMB40 million in the previous quarter. The widened operating loss from Legacy-DH was due primarily to the RMB417 million impairment loss recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024.





Income from operations for the full year of 2024 was RMB5.2 billion (US$713 million), compared to RMB4.7 billion for the full year of 2023. Income from operations from Legacy-Huazhu for the full year of 2024 was RMB5.6 billion, compared to RMB4.9 billion for the full year of 2023. Loss from operations from Legacy-DH for the full year of 2024 were RMB406 million, compared to loss of RMB185 million for the full year of 2023.







Operating margin



, defined as income from operations as a percentage of revenue, was 15.0% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 13.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 26.7% for the previous quarter. Operating margin from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 25.3%, compared with 18.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 34.2% in the previous quarter. Operating margin from the Legacy-DH segment in the fourth quarter of 2024 was a negative 25.2%, compared with a negative 5.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a negative 3.1% in the previous quarter. The margin contraction of Legacy-DH was primarily due to the impairment loss recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024.





Operating margin for the full year of 2024 was 21.8%, compared with 21.5% for the full year of 2023. Operating margin from Legacy-Huazhu for the full year of 2024 was 29.5%, compared with 28.1% for the full year of 2023. Operating margin from Legacy-DH for the full year of 2024 was a negative 8.3%, compared with a negative 4.2% for the full year of 2023.







Other income, net



in the fourth quarter of 2024 was an expense of RMB14 million (US$2 million), compared to an income of RMB2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an income of RMB1 million for the previous quarter.





Other income, net for the full year of 2024 was RMB51 million (US$7 million), compared to RMB573 million which was associated with gains from selling Accor shares for the full year of 2023.







Gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities



in the fourth quarter of 2024 were losses of RMB19 million (US$3 million), compared to gains of RMB124 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, and losses of RMB34 million in the previous quarter. Gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities mainly represent the gains (losses) from our investments in equity securities with readily determinable fair values.





For the full year of 2024, losses from fair value changes of equity securities were RMB66 million (US$9 million), compared to gains of RMB109 million for the full year of 2023. The gains in 2023 were mainly from an increase in the value of UBOX holdings by the Company.







Income tax expense



in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB578 million (US$79 million), compared to RMB281 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB382 million in the previous quarter. The higher income tax expense in the quarter was due to withholding tax related to dividend distributions.





For the full year of 2024, income tax expense was RMB1.7 billion (US$228 million), compared to RMB1.2 billion for the full year of 2023.







Net income attributable to H World Group Limited



in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB49 million (US$7 million), compared to RMB743 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB1.3 billion in the previous quarter. Net income attributable to H World Group Limited from the Legacy-Huazhu segment was RMB358 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB827 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB1.4 billion in the previous quarter. Net loss attributable to H World Group Limited from the Legacy-DH segment was RMB309 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB84 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB83 million in the previous quarter. The widened net loss of Legacy-DH was due mainly to the impairment loss.





Net income attributable to H World Group Limited for the full year of 2024 was RMB3.0 billion (US$418 million), compared to RMB4.1 billion for the full year of 2023. Net income attributable to H World Group Limited from Legacy-Huazhu for the full year of 2024 was RMB3.6 billion, compared to RMB4.4 billion for the full year of 2023. The year-over-year decrease in net income attributable to H World Group Limited from the Legacy-Huazhu segment was due primarily to the foreign exchange loss and the rise in withholding tax related to dividend distributions. Net loss attributable to H World Group Limited from Legacy-DH for the full year of 2024 was RMB532 million, compared to a net loss of RMB265 million for the full year of 2023.







EBITDA (non-GAAP)



in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB974 million (US$134 million), compared with RMB1.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB2.0 billion in the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), which excluded the following from EBITDA (non-GAAP): share-based compensation expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments, was RMB1.2 billion (US$171 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB2.1 billion in the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA from the Legacy-Huazhu segment, which is a segment measure, was RMB1.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB2.1 billion in the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA from the Legacy-DH segment, which is a segment measure, was a loss of RMB247 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with a loss of RMB6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a positive RMB21 million in the previous quarter. The year-over-year decline was mainly due to the RMB417 million impairment loss in the fourth quarter of 2024.





EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the full year of 2024 was RMB6.2 billion (US$844 million), compared to RMB6.8 billion for the full year of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments, adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the full year of 2024 was RMB6.8 billion (US$935 million), compared with RMB6.3 billion for the full year of 2023. The adjusted EBITDA from Legacy-Huazhu for the full year of 2024 was RMB7.0 billion, compared with RMB6.2 billion for the full year of 2023. The adjusted EBITDA from Legacy-DH for the full year of 2024 was a loss of RMB161 million, which included the RMB420 million impairment loss and the RMB97 million of one-off restructuring costs, compared with a positive RMB68 million for the full year of 2023.







Cash flow.



Operating cash inflow in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB2.7 billion (US$371 million). Investing cash outflow in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB3.1 billion (US$424 million) due to the purchase of time deposits and financial products. Financing cash outflow in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB37 million (US$6 million).





Operating cash inflow for the full year of 2024 was RMB7.5 billion (US$1.0 billion), compared to RMB7.7 billion for the full year of 2023. Investing cash outflow for the full year of 2024 was RMB2.2 billion (US$307 million), compared to RMB1.5 billion for the full year of 2023. Financing cash outflow for the full year of 2024 was RMB5.5 billion (US$754 million), compared to RMB3.7 billion for the full year of 2023.







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.



As of December 31, 2024, the Company had a total balance of cash and cash equivalents of RMB7.5 billion (US$1.0 billion) and restricted cash of RMB50 million (US$7 million).







Debt financing.



As of December 31, 2024, the Company had a total debt and net cash balance of RMB5.4 billion (US$743 million) and RMB2.1 billion (US$288 million), respectively; the unutilized credit facility available to the Company was RMB3.3 billion.







Cash Dividend







The Board has approved the declaration and payment of an ordinary cash dividend (the “Cash Dividend”), for the second half of 2024 in the aggregate amount of approximately US$300 million, of US$0.097 per ordinary share, or US$0.97 per ADS. Holders of the Company’s ordinary shares or ADSs as of the close of business on April 9, 2025 will be entitled to receive the Cash Dividend. Dividends to holders of the Company’s ordinary shares are expected to be distributed on or about April 23, 2025. Citibank, N.A. (“Citi”), depositary bank for the Company’s ADS program, expects to pay out dividends to ADS holders on or about April 30, 2025. Dividends to be paid to the Company’s ADS holders through Citi will be subject to the terms of the deposit agreement by and among the Company and Citi, and the holders and beneficial owners of ADSs issued thereunder, including the fees and expenses payable thereunder.







Shareholder Return







In July 2024, H World announced a three-year shareholder return plan with an aggregate amount of up to US$2 billion (the “Shareholder Return Plan”). For the full year of 2024, the Board has declared cash dividends in an aggregate amount of approximately US$500 million and the Company had made on-market share repurchases of approximately US$267 million. Accordingly, such cash dividends and share repurchases totaled to approximately US$767 million, representing over one-third of the Shareholder Return Plan, and over 80% of the free cash flow generated by the Company in the year of 2024.







Guidance







As H World is pursuing a more asset-light model, we believe the manachised and franchised business better reflects the Company’s growth trajectory in the long-run. Therefore, in addition to the total revenue guidance, the Company is providing revenue guidance for the manachised and franchised business.









For the first quarter of 2025, H World expects its revenue growth to be in the range of 0%-4%, compared to the first quarter of 2024 or in the range of 3%-7% excluding DH. H World expects its manachised and franchised revenue growth to be in the range of 18%-22%, compared to the first quarter of 2024.





For the full year of 2025, H World expects revenue growth to be in the range of 2%-6%, compared to the full year of 2024, or in the range of 5%-9% excluding DH. H World expects its manachised and franchised revenue growth to be in the range of 17%-21%, compared to the full year of 2024.





For the full year of 2025, H World expects to open around 2,300 hotels and close around 600 hotels.





The above forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.







Conference Call







H World’s management will host a conference call at 8 a.m. U.S. Eastern time on Thursday, March 20, 2025 (8 p.m. Hong Kong time on Thursday, March 20, 2025) following the announcement.





To join by phone, all participants must pre-register this conference call using the Participant Registration link of



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI303638c962504ffcb81bb09e374f8485



. Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, conference call passcode and a unique access PIN.





A live webcast of the call can be accessed at



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z7bi4fve



or the Company’s website at https://ir.hworld.com/news-and-events/events-calendar.





A replay of the conference call will be available for twelve months from the date of the conference at the Company’s website,



https://ir.hworld.com/news-and-events/events-calendar



.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement the Company’s unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with U.S. Generally-Accepted Accounting Principles (“



GAAP



”), the Company uses the following non-GAAP measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“



SEC



”): adjusted net income (loss) attributable to H World Group Limited excluding share-based compensation expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments; adjusted basic and diluted earnings (losses) per share/ADS excluding share-based compensation expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments; EBITDA; adjusted EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this release. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Company performance by excluding share-based compensation expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments that may not be indicative of Company operating performance. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Company performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to the Company’s historical performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used regularly by Company management in financial and operational decision-making. A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures excluding share-based compensation expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments is that share-based compensation expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments have been and may continue to be significant and recurring in the Company’s business. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.





The Company believes that EBITDA is a useful financial metric to assess the operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions and income taxes, given the significant investments that the Company has made in leasehold improvements, depreciation and amortization expense that comprise a significant portion of the Company’s cost structure. In addition, the Company believes that EBITDA is widely used by other companies in the lodging industry and may be used by investors as a measure of financial performance. The Company believes that EBITDA information provides investors with a useful tool for comparability between periods because it excludes depreciation and amortization expense attributable to capital expenditures. The Company also uses adjusted EBITDA to assess operating results of its hotels in operation. The Company believes that the exclusion of share-based compensation expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments helps facilitate year-over-year comparisons of the results of operations as the share-based compensation expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments may not be indicative of Company operating performance.





Therefore, the Company believes adjusted EBITDA more closely reflects the financial performance capability of our hotels. The presentation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indication that the Company’s future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains considered to be outside the ordinary course of business.





The use of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets (including land use rights), income tax, interest expense and interest income have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of EBITDA. Share-based compensation expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of the results. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of depreciation and amortization, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense, share-based compensation expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments all in the reconciliations to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and in the consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the performance of the Company.





The terms EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and neither EBITDA nor adjusted EBITDA is a measure of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing the operating and financial performance, investors should not consider these data in isolation or as a substitute for the Company’s net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, the Company’s EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA in the same manner as the Company does.





Reconciliations of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.







About H World Group Limited







Originated in China, H World Group Limited is a key player in the global hotel industry. As of December 31, 2024, H World operated 11,147 hotels with 1,088,218 rooms in operation in 19 countries. H World’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Ni Hao Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel, Zleep Hotels, Steigenberger Icon and Song Hotels. In addition, H World also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.





H World’s business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, H World directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, H World manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers that H World appoints, and H World collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, H World provides training, reservations and support services to the franchised hotels, and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. H World applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of December 31, 2024, H World operated 9 percent of its hotel rooms under the lease and ownership model, and 91 percent under the manachise and franchise model.





For more information, please visit H World’s website:



https://ir.hworld.com



.





Safe Harbor Statement Under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information in this release contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Such factors and risks include our anticipated growth strategies; our future results of operations and financial condition; economic conditions; the regulatory environment; our ability to attract and retain customers and leverage our brands; trends and competition in the lodging industry; the expected growth of demand for lodging; and other factors and risks detailed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “forecast,” “project” or “continue,” the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. Readers should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or results.





H World undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.













—Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow—



























H World Group Limited













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

















December 31, 2023





















December 31, 2024

























RMB





















RMB

















US$





3





























(in millions)













































ASSETS























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





6,946













7,474













1,024













Restricted cash





764













50













7













Short-term investments





2,189













3,603













494













Accounts receivable, net





755













817













112













Loan receivables - current, net





184













114













16













Amounts due from related parties, current





210













297













41













Inventories





59













60













8













Other current assets, net





949













800













108













Total current assets





12,056













13,215













1,810









































Property and equipment, net





6,097













5,682













778













Intangible assets, net





5,280













4,776













654













Operating lease right-of-use assets





25,658













24,992













3,424













Finance lease right-of-use assets





2,171













2,272













311













Land use rights, net





181













174













24













Long-term investments





2,564













2,316













317













Goodwill





5,318













5,221













715













Amounts due from related parties, non-current





25













51













7













Loan receivables, net





163













190













26













Other assets, net





663













668













94













Deferred tax assets





1,043













1,054













144













Assets held for sale





2,313













1,941













266













Total assets





63,532













62,552













8,570











































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY































Current liabilities:





























Short-term debt





4,049













880













120













Accounts payable





1,019













983













135













Amounts due to related parties





77













74













10













Salary and welfare payables





1,067













1,201













165













Deferred revenue





1,637













1,822













250













Operating lease liabilities, current





3,609













3,492













478













Finance lease liabilities, current





45













50













7













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





3,261













4,006













549













Dividends payable





2,085













0













0













Income tax payable





562













813













111













Total current liabilities





17,411













13,321













1,825









































Long-term debt





1,265













4,546













623













Operating lease liabilities, non-current





24,215













23,634













3,238













Finance lease liabilities, non-current





2,697













2,843













390













Deferred revenue





1,072













1,351













185













Other long-term liabilities





1,118













1,472













201













Deferred tax liabilities





845













919













126













Retirement benefit obligations





124













111













15













Liabilities held for sale





2,536













2,084













286













Total liabilities





51,283













50,281













6,889









































Equity:





























Ordinary shares





0













0













0













Treasury shares





(906





)









(274





)









(38





)









Additional paid-in capital





11,861













9,620













1,318













Retained earnings





794













2,449













336













Accumulated other comprehensive income





386













382













52













Total H World Group Limited shareholders' equity





12,135













12,177













1,668













Noncontrolling interest





114













94













13













Total equity





12,249













12,271













1,681













Total liabilities and equity





63,532













62,552













8,570



























H World Group Limited













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

















Quarter Ended





















Year Ended

















December 31,





2023





















September 30,





2024





















December 31, 2024





















December 31,





2023





















December 31, 2024

























RMB





















RMB





















RMB





















US$





















RMB





















RMB





















US$

























(in millions, except shares, per share and per ADS data)













Revenue:







































Leased and owned hotels





3,453













3,690













3,373













462













13,796













13,843













1,897













Manachised and franchised hotels





2,016













2,602













2,499













342













7,694













9,498













1,301













Others





116













150













151













21













392













550













76













Total revenue





5,585













6,442













6,023













825













21,882













23,891













3,274

















































Operating costs and expenses:





































Hotel operating costs:





































Rents





(1,033





)









(1,088





)









(1,100





)









(151





)









(4,290





)









(4,365





)









(598





)









Utilities





(160





)









(194





)









(155





)









(21





)









(685





)









(690





)









(94





)









Personnel costs





(1,331





)









(1,371





)









(1,393





)









(191





)









(4,684





)









(5,326





)









(730





)









Depreciation and amortization





(320





)









(315





)









(305





)









(42





)









(1,329





)









(1,254





)









(172





)









Consumables, food and beverage





(361





)









(337





)









(336





)









(46





)









(1,327





)









(1,293





)









(177





)









Others





(791





)









(494





)









(901





)









(123





)









(2,026





)









(2,357





)









(323





)









Total hotel operating costs





(3,996





)









(3,799





)









(4,190





)









(574





)









(14,341





)









(15,285





)









(2,094





)









Other operating costs





(10





)









(11





)









(5





)









(1





)









(34





)









(31





)









(4





)









Selling and marketing expenses





(326





)









(303





)









(296





)









(40





)









(1,072





)









(1,176





)









(161





)









General and administrative expenses





(644





)









(672





)









(725





)









(99





)









(2,086





)









(2,508





)









(344





)









Pre-opening expenses





(3





)









(19





)









(4





)









(1





)









(35





)









(50





)









(7





)









Total operating costs and expenses





(4,979





)









(4,804





)









(5,220





)









(715





)









(17,568





)









(19,050





)









(2,610





)









Goodwill impairment loss





(4





)









-













-













-













(4





)









-













-













Other operating income (expense), net





155













85













99













13













404













359













49













Income (loss) from operations





757













1,723













902













123













4,714













5,200













713













Interest income





85













50













53













7













248













210













29













Interest expense





(76





)









(77





)









(74





)









(10





)









(385





)









(318





)









(44





)









Other income (expense), net





2













1













(14





)









(2





)









573













51













7













Gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities





124













(34





)









(19





)









(3





)









109













(66





)









(9





)









Foreign exchange gains (losses)





140













(1





)









(155





)









(21





)









90













(272





)









(37





)









Income (loss) before income taxes





1,032













1,662













693













94













5,349













4,805













659













Income tax (expense) benefit





(281





)









(382





)









(578





)









(79





)









(1,204





)









(1,662





)









(228





)









Income (Loss) from equity method investments





(8





)









12













(54





)









(7





)









(14





)









(41





)









(6





)









Net income (loss)





743













1,292













61













8













4,131













3,102













425













Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest





(0





)









(19





)









(12





)









(1





)









(46





)









(54





)









(7





)









Net income (loss) attributable to H World Group Limited





743













1,273













49













7













4,085













3,048













418

















































Gains (losses) arising from defined benefit plan, net of tax





(9





)









-













6













1













(9





)









6













1













Gains (losses) from fair value changes of debt securities, net of tax





(31





)









-













(13





)









(2





)









(12





)









(38





)









(5





)









Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax





(23





)









128













(70





)









(10





)









175













28













4













Comprehensive income (loss)





680













1,420













(16





)









(3





)









4,285













3,098













425













Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest





(0





)









(19





)









(12





)









(1





)









(46





)









(54





)









(7





)









Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to H World Group Limited





680













1,401













(28





)









(4





)









4,239













3,044













418

















































Earnings (Losses) per share:





































Basic





0.23













0.41













0.02













0.00













1.28













0.98













0.13













Diluted





0.23













0.40













0.02













0.00













1.25













0.96













0.13

















































Earnings (Losses) per ADS:





































Basic





2.33













4.10













0.16













0.02













12.83













9.78













1.34













Diluted





2.31













3.99













0.16













0.02













12.55













9.64













1.32

















































Weighted average number of shares used in computation:





























Basic





3,182,802,226













3,102,868,424













3,080,973,793













3,080,973,793













3,183,163,131













3,115,130,107













3,115,130,107













Diluted





3,217,737,686













3,257,589,866













3,123,364,616













3,123,364,616













3,351,421,211













3,278,308,290













3,278,308,290



































H World Group Limited













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

















Quarter Ended





















Year Ended

















December 31,





2023





















September 30,





2024





















December 31, 2024





















December 31,





2023





















December 31, 2024

























RMB





















RMB





















RMB





















US$





















RMB





















RMB





















US$

























(in millions)











Operating activities:





































Net income (loss)





743













1,292













61













8













4,131













3,102













425

















































Share-based compensation





38













79













73













10













143













322













44













Depreciation and amortization,





and other





346













329













326













45













1,448













1,337













183













Impairment loss





430













32













469













64













516













537













74













Loss (income) from equity method investments, net of dividends





8













(9





)









65













9













72













97













13













Investment (income) loss and foreign exchange (gain) loss





(452





)









(15





)









195













27













(925





)









250













34













Changes in operating assets and liabilities





1,359













43













1,323













182













2,508













1,886













259













Other





(61





)









(58





)









192













26













(219





)









(13





)









(2





)









Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





2,411













1,693













2,704













371













7,674













7,518













1,030

















































Investing activities:





































Capital expenditures





(313





)









(209





)









(205





)









(28





)









(901





)









(898





)









(123





)









Purchase of investments





(700





)









(32





)









(3,099





)









(424





)









(3,509





)









(4,017





)









(550





)









Proceeds from maturity/sale and return of investments





771













406













176













24













2,972













2,563













351













Loan advances





(140





)









(75





)









(54





)









(7





)









(262





)









(193





)









(26





)









Loan collections





36













65













73













10













147













229













31













Other





69













11













10













1













76













77













10













Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities





(277





)









166













(3,099





)









(424





)









(1,477





)









(2,239





)









(307





)













































Financing activities:





































Net proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares





-













-













-













-













1,973













-













-













Payment of share repurchase





(848





)









(496





)









-













-













(848





)









(1,172





)









(161





)









Proceeds from debt





370













29













25













3













1,169













643













88













Repayment of debt





(204





)









(135





)









(49





)









(7





)









(5,862





)









(613





)









(84





)









Dividend paid





-













(1,389





)









(0





)









(0





)









-













(3,480





)









(477





)









Purchase of prepaid put option





-













0













-













-













-













(710





)









(97





)









Other





(62





)









(113





)









(13





)









(2





)









(152





)









(172





)









(23





)









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities





(744





)









(2,104





)









(37





)









(6





)









(3,720





)









(5,504





)









(754





)













































Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





41













16













21













3













164













30













4













Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, including cash classified within assets held for sale





1,431













(229





)









(411





)









(56





)









2,641













(195





)









(27





)









Less: net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents classified within assets held for sale





17













(4





)









5













1













17













(9





)









(1





)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period





6,296













8,165













7,940













1,088













5,086













7,710













1,057













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period





7,710













7,940













7,524













1,031













7,710













7,524













1,031



























H World Group Limited













Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

















Quarter Ended





















Year Ended

















December 31,





2023





















September 30,





2024





















December 31, 2024





















December 31,





2023





















December 31, 2024

























RMB









RMB









RMB









US$









RMB









RMB









US$

















(in millions, except shares, per share and per ADS data)











Net income (loss) attributable to H World Group Limited (GAAP)





743













1,273













49













7













4,085













3,048













418













Share-based compensation expenses





38













79













73













10













143













322













44













(Gain) loss from fair value changes of equity securities





(124





)









34













19













3













(109





)









66













9













Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net





(140





)









1













155













21













(90





)









272













37













(Gain) loss on disposal of investments





0













(15





)









25













3













（516





)









10













1













Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to H World Group Limited (non-GAAP)







517

















1,372

















321

















44

















3,513

















3,718

















509























































































Adjusted earnings (losses) per share (non-GAAP)





























Basic





0.16













0.44













0.10













0.01













1.10













1.19













0.16













Diluted





0.16













0.43













0.10













0.01













1.08













1.17













0.16

















































Adjusted earnings (losses) per ADS (non-GAAP)









Basic





1.62













4.42













1.04













0.14













11.03













11.94













1.64













Diluted





1.61













4.29













1.03













0.14













10.84













11.68













1.60

















































Weighted average number of shares used in computation





























Basic





3,182,802,226













3,102,868,424













3,080,973,793













3,080,973,793













3,183,163,131













3,115,130,107













3,115,130,107













Diluted





3,217,737,686













3,257,589,866













3,123,364,616













3,123,364,616













3,351,421,211













3,278,308,290













3,278,308,290































































Quarter Ended





















Year Ended

















December 31, 2023





















September 30, 2024





















December 31, 2024





















December 31, 2023





















December 31, 2024

























RMB









RMB









RMB









US$









RMB









RMB









US$

















(in millions, except per share and per ADS data)













Net income (loss) attributable to H World Group Limited (GAAP)









743

















1,273

















49

















7

















4,085

















3,048

















418















Interest income





(85





)









(50





)









(53





)









(7





)









(248





)









(210





)









(29





)









Interest expense





76













77













74













10













385













318













44













Income tax expense





281













382













578













79













1,204













1,662













228













Depreciation and amortization





341













332













326













45













1,414













1,332













183















EBITDA (non-GAAP)









1,356

















2,014

















974

















134

















6,840

















6,150

















844















Share-based compensation





38













79













73













10













143













322













44













(Gain) loss from fair value changes of equity securities





(124





)









34













19













3













(109





)









66













9













Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net





(140





)









1













155













21













(90





)









272













37













(Gain) loss on disposal of investments





0













(15





)









25













3













(516





)









10













1















Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)









1,130

















2,113

















1,246

















171

















6,268

















6,820

















935





























H World Group Limited













Segment Financial Summary

















Quarter Ended December 31, 2023





















Quarter Ended September 30, 2024





















Quarter Ended December 31, 2024

























Legacy- Huazhu













Legacy- DH





















Legacy- Huazhu













Legacy- DH













Legacy- Huazhu













Legacy- DH

















RMB













RMB









RMB













RMB













RMB













RMB

















(in millions)









(in millions)









(in millions)











Leased and owned hotels





2,288









1,165









2,461









1,229









2,178









1,195









Manachised and franchised hotels





1,992









24









2,568









34









2,470









29









Others





104









12









133









17









139









12











Revenue







4,384









1,201









5,162









1,280









4,787









1,236

























































Depreciation and amortization





282









59









271









61









265









61











Adjusted EBITDA







1,136









(6)









2,092









21









1,493









(247)























H World Group Limited













Segment Financial Summary

















Year Ended December 31, 2023





















Year Ended December 31, 2024

















Legacy- Huazhu













Legacy- DH













Legacy- Huazhu













Legacy- DH

















RMB













RMB













RMB













RMB

















(in millions)









(in millions)











Leased and owned hotels





9,522









4,274









9,146









4,697









Manachised and franchised hotels





7,596









98









9,385









113









Others





320









72









491









59











Revenue







17,438









4,444









19,022









4,869













































Depreciation and amortization





1,166









248









1,095









237











Adjusted EBITDA







6,200









68









6,981









(161)



















Operating Results: Legacy-Huazhu













(













1)





















Number of hotels

















Number of rooms

















Opened









in Q4 2024













Closed







(2)











in Q4 2024













Net added









in Q4 2024













As of









December 31, 2024





















As of









December 31, 2024































Leased and owned hotels





4





(17





)





(13





)





557









82,580









Manachised and franchised hotels





516





(185





)





331









10,468









979,749











Total









520









(202









)









318













11,025













1,062,329













(1)





Legacy-Huazhu refers to H World and its subsidiaries, excluding DH.









(2)





The reasons for hotel closures mainly included non-compliance with our brand standards, operating losses, and property-related issues. In Q4 2024, we temporarily closed 5 hotels for brand upgrade or business model change purposes.





























As of December 31, 2024

















Number of hotels









Unopened hotels in pipeline













Economy hotels









5,485









1,158











Leased and owned hotels





279





1









Manachised and franchised hotels





5,206





1,157











Midscale, upper-midscale hotels and others









5,540









1,830











Leased and owned hotels





278





4









Manachised and franchised hotels





5,262





1,826











Total









11,025









2,988





































For the quarter ended





















December 31,









September 30,









December 31,









yoy

















2023









2024









2024









change













Average daily room rate (in RMB)



































Leased and owned hotels





356





381





353





-0.7%









Manachised and franchised hotels





276





294





270





-2.1%









Blended





284





301





277





-2.5%











Occupancy rate (as a percentage)























Leased and owned hotels





83.7%





87.4%





83.7%





+0.0 p.p.









Manachised and franchised hotels





80.1%





84.6%





79.7%





-0.5 p.p.









Blended





80.5%





84.9%





80.0%





-0.5 p.p.











RevPAR (in RMB)



























Leased and owned hotels





298





333





296





-0.7%









Manachised and franchised hotels





221





249





215





-2.7%









Blended





229





256





222





-3.1%



































For full year ended

















December 31,









December 31,









yoy

















2023









2024









change













Average daily room rate (in RMB)



























Leased and owned hotels





372





364





-2.0%









Manachised and franchised hotels





290





281





-2.8%









Blended





299





289





-3.2%











Occupancy rate (as a percentage)



























Leased and owned hotels





82.8%





84.4%





+1.6 p.p.









Manachised and franchised hotels





80.8%





80.9%





+0.1 p.p.









Blended





81.1%





81.2%





+0.2 p.p.











RevPAR (in RMB)























Leased and owned hotels





308





308





-0.1%









Manachised and franchised hotels





234





228





-2.7%









Blended





242





235





-3.0%























Same-hotel operational data by class













































Mature hotels in operation for more than 18 months

















Number of hotels









Same-hotel RevPAR









Same-hotel ADR









Same-hotel Occupancy

















As of









December 31,

















For the quarter









yoy









For the quarter









yoy









For the quarter









yoy

















ended









December 31,









change









ended









December 31,









change









ended









December 31,









change

















2023









2024









2023









2024













2023









2024













2023













2024













(p.p.)













Economy hotels







3,757





3,757





179





166





-7.5





%





215





204





-5.0





%





83.2





%





81.0





%





-2.2









Leased and owned hotels





272





272





215





202





-6.0





%





253





239





-5.3





%





85.1





%





84.5





%





-0.6









Manachised and franchised hotels





3,485





3,485





175





161





-7.8





%





211





200





-5.0





%





82.9





%





80.5





%





-2.4











Midscale, upper-midscale hotels and others







3,406





3,406





286





268





-6.3





%





352





335





-4.6





%





81.5





%





80.0





%





-1.4









Leased and owned hotels





253





253





373





356





-4.5





%





446





427





-4.1





%





83.6





%





83.3





%





-0.3









Manachised and franchised hotels





3,153





3,153





276





258





-6.6





%





339





323





-4.7





%





81.2





%





79.6





%





-1.5











Total







7,163





7,163





238





222





-6.7





%





289





276





-4.6





%





82.2





%





80.5





%





-1.8























Same-hotel operational data by class













































Mature hotels in operation for more than 18 months

















Number of hotels









Same-hotel RevPAR









Same-hotel ADR









Same-hotel Occupancy

















As of









December 31,













For the year









yoy









For the year









yoy









For the year









yoy

















ended









December 31,









change









ended









December 31,









change









ended









December 31,









change

















2023









2024









2023









2024













2023









2024













2023









2024









(p.p.)













Economy hotels







3,757





3,757





191





180





-6.0





%





229





217





-5.0





%





83.7





%





82.8





%





-0.9









Leased and owned hotels





272





272





229





220





-3.8





%





270





256





-5.2





%





84.8





%





86.0





%





+1.2









Manachised and franchised hotels





3,485





3,485





187





175





-6.3





%





223





212





-5.0





%





83.6





%





82.4





%





-1.2











Midscale, upper-midscale hotels and others







3,406





3,406





301





285





-5.2





%





369





351





-4.8





%





81.5





%





81.2





%





-0.3









Leased and owned hotels





253





253





384





373





-2.9





%





467





446





-4.5





%





82.2





%





83.5





%





+1.4









Manachised and franchised hotels





3,153





3,153





290





274





-5.5





%





356





339





-4.9





%





81.4





%





80.9





%





-0.5











Total







7,163





7,163





250





236





-5.4





%





303





289





-4.8





%





82.5





%





82.0





%





-0.6



















Operating Results: Legacy-DH













(













3)





















Number of hotels

















Number of





rooms













Unopened hotels





in pipeline

















Opened









in Q4 2024













Closed









in Q4 2024













Net added









in Q4 2024













As of









December 31, 2024







(4)



















As of









December 31, 2024

































As of









December 31, 2024























Leased hotels









(1





)





(1





)





76









15,490









12









Manachised and franchised hotels





-





(15





)





(15





)





46









10,399









13











Total









-









(16









)









(16









)









122













25,889













25













(3)





Legacy-DH refers to DH.









(4)





As of December 31, 2024, a total of 3 hotels were temporarily closed due to repair work.





























For the quarter ended





















December 31,









September 30,









December 31,









yoy

















2023









2024









2024









change













Average daily room rate (in EUR)



























Leased hotels





118





118





115





-2.1%









Manachised and franchised hotels





111





116





115





3.9%









Blended





115





117





115





0.2%











Occupancy rate (as a percentage)



























Leased hotels





64.7%





72.2%





70.0%





+5.4 p.p.









Manachised and franchised hotels





62.6%





66.6%





71.2%





+8.6 p.p.









Blended





63.8%





69.8%





70.5%





+6.7 p.p.











RevPAR (in EUR)



























Leased hotels





76





85





81





6.1%









Manachised and franchised hotels





69





77





82





18.1%









Blended





73





82





81





10.7%



























For full year ended

















December 31,









December 31,









yoy

















2023









2024









change













Average daily room rate (in EUR)



























Leased and owned hotels





115





117





2.0%









Manachised and franchised hotels





110





110





0.7%









Blended





113





114





1.5%











Occupancy Rate (as a percentage)



























Leased and owned hotels





64.7%





67.2%





+2.6 p.p.









Manachised and franchised hotels





61.6%





64.5%





+3.0 p.p.









Blended





63.4%





66.1%





+2.7 p.p.











RevPAR (in EUR)























Leased and owned hotels





74





79





6.1%









Manachised and franchised hotels





67





71





5.6%









Blended





71





76





5.9%



















Hotel Portfolio by Brand





















As of December 31, 2024

















Hotels









Rooms









Unopened hotels

















in operation









in pipeline













Economy hotels









5,489









449,763









1,167











HanTing Hotel





4,139





359,475





711









Hi Inn





546





28,680





294









Ni Hao Hotel





415





31,335





136









Elan Hotel





162





8,018





-









Ibis Hotel





223





21,598





17









Zleep Hotels





4





657





9











Midscale hotels









4,547









484,733









1,204











Ibis Styles Hotel





105





10,105





8









Starway Hotel





724





58,547





127









JI Hotel





2,867





325,999





814









Orange Hotel





851





90,082





255











Upper midscale hotels









935









126,158









526











Crystal Orange Hotel





245





31,105





159









CitiGO Hotel





34





5,107





4









Manxin Hotel





166





15,585





64









Madison Hotel





149





17,623





105









Mercure Hotel





199





30,714





55









Novotel Hotel





31





6,850





19









IntercityHotel



(5)







99





17,466





113









MAXX



(6)







12





1,708





7











Upscale hotels









149









21,790









106











Jaz in the City





3





587





1









Joya Hotel





7





1,234





1









Blossom House





75





3,622





91









Grand Mercure Hotel





9





1,726





-









Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts



(7)







55





14,621





13











Luxury hotels









16









2,325









5











Steigenberger Icon



(8)







9





1,804





3









Song Hotels





7





521





2











Others









11









3,449









5











Other hotels



(9)







11





3,449





5











Total









11,147









1,088,218









3,013













(5)





As of December 31, 2024, 42 operational hotels and 108 pipeline hotels of IntercityHotel were under Legacy-Huazhu.









(6)





As of December 31, 2024, 7 operational hotels and 7 pipeline hotels of MAXX were under Legacy-Huazhu.









(7)





As of December 31, 2024, 12 operational hotels and 6 pipeline hotels of Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts were under Legacy-Huazhu.









(8)





As of December 31, 2024, 3 operational hotels and 2 pipeline hotels of Steigenberger Icon were under Legacy-Huazhu.









(9)





Other hotels include other partner hotels and other hotel brands in Yongle Huazhu Hotel & Resort Group (excluding Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts and Blossom House).







_______________________







1



Hotel turnover refers to total transaction value of room and non-room revenue from H World hotels (i.e., leased and operated, manachised and franchised hotels).







2



The conversion of Renminbi (“RMB”) into United States dollars (“US$”) is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB7.2993 on December 31, 2024, as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at



http://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/hist/dat00_ch.htm



.







3



The conversion of Renminbi (“



RMB



”) into United States dollars (“



US$



”) is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB7.2993 on December 31, 2024, as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at http://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/hist/dat00_ch.htm.





Contact Information





Investor Relations





Tel: +86 (21) 6195 9561





Email:



ir@hworld.com









https://ir.hworld.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.