H World Group Limited Reports 14.3% Increase in Hotel Turnover for Q1 2025, Reaching RMB22.5 Billion

H World Group Limited reports Q1 2025 financials, with revenue growth and hotel openings amid ongoing macroeconomic challenges.

H World Group Limited reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, revealing significant growth and operational metrics. As of March 31, 2025, the company operated 11,685 hotels with over 1.14 million rooms. Hotel turnover rose 14.3% year-over-year to RMB22.5 billion, while total revenue increased by 2.2% to RMB5.4 billion, falling within prior guidance. The Legacy-Huazhu segment contributed a 5.5% revenue increase, while the Legacy-DH segment saw an 11.3% decline in revenue. Net income for the quarter was RMB894 million, marking a 35.7% year-over-year increase. The company opened 694 new hotels in the quarter and anticipates further revenue growth, projecting a 1-5% increase for Q2 2025. H World emphasizes continued expansion and an asset-light strategy amid macroeconomic challenges.

Potential Positives

H World Group Limited reported a 35.7% year-over-year increase in net income attributable to the company, reaching RMB894 million (US$123 million) for the first quarter of 2025.

The company achieved a hotel turnover increase of 14.3% year-over-year to RMB22.5 billion in the first quarter of 2025, indicating strong growth in business operations.

Adjusted EBITDA for H World increased 7.1% year-over-year to RMB1.5 billion (US$206 million) in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting improved operational efficiency.

The Legacy-Huazhu segment opened 694 new hotels during the quarter, contributing to an expanded global footprint of 11,685 hotels and 1,142,158 rooms as of March 31, 2025.

Potential Negatives

Revenue from the Legacy-DH segment decreased 11.3% year-over-year and 26.0% quarter-over-quarter, indicating ongoing challenges in this segment.

The number of hotel closures in the first quarter raised concerns about operational sustainability, with 155 hotels closed, including a significant number of manachised and franchised hotels.

Same-hotel RevPAR experienced an 8.3% decrease year-over-year, reflecting declining performance across mature hotels, which could suggest weakening market demand.

FAQ

What are the key financial results for H World Group in Q1 2025?

In Q1 2025, H World reported a revenue of RMB5.4 billion, a 2.2% year-over-year increase, and a net income of RMB894 million.

How many hotels does H World operate as of March 2025?

As of March 31, 2025, H World operates 11,685 hotels with 1,142,158 rooms worldwide.

What was the hotel turnover growth for H World in Q1 2025?

Hotel turnover grew by 14.3% year-over-year to RMB22.5 billion in Q1 2025.

What are the revenue expectations for H World in Q2 2025?

H World expects revenue growth in the range of 1%-5% compared to Q2 2024.

What was the hotel occupancy rate for Legacy-Huazhu in Q1 2025?

The occupancy rate for Legacy-Huazhu was 76.2% in Q1 2025, down from 77.2% in Q1 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes.

Full Release







A total of 11,685 hotels or 1,142,158 hotel rooms in operation as of March 31, 2025.





Hotel turnover





1





increased 14.3% year-over-year to RMB22.5 billion in the first quarter of 2025. Excluding Steigenberger Hotels GmbH and its subsidiaries (“







DH







”, or “







Legacy-DH







”), hotel turnover increased 15.3% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2025. Hotel turnover from the Legacy-DH segment increased 2.9% in the first quarter of 2025.





Revenue increased 2.2% year-over-year to RMB5.4 billion (US$744 million)





2





in the first quarter of 2025, within the revenue guidance previously announced of a 0% to 4% increase compared to the first quarter of 2024. Manachised and franchised revenue increased 21.1% year-over-year to RMB2.5 billion (US$344 million) in the first quarter of 2025, close to the high end of the manachised and franchised revenue guidance previously announced of an 18% to 22% increase compared to the first quarter of 2024. Revenue from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB4.5 billion, which increased 5.5% year-over-year, slightly above the midpoint of the revenue guidance previously announced of a 3% to 7% increase. Revenue from the Legacy-DH segment in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB918 million, which decreased 11.3% year-over-year.





Net income attributable to H World Group Limited was RMB894 million (US$123 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB659 million in the first quarter of 2024 and RMB49 million in the previous quarter.





EBITDA (non-GAAP) in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB1.6 billion (US$222 million), compared with RMB1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and RMB974 million in the previous quarter.





Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), which excluded share-based compensation expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments from EBITDA (non-GAAP), was RMB1.5 billion (US$206 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.4 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and RMB1.2 billion in the previous quarter.





Adjusted EBITDA is our segment measure. Adjusted EBITDA from the Legacy-Huazhu segment was RMB1.6 billion in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.5 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and RMB1.5 billion in the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA from the Legacy-DH segment was a loss of RMB77 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with a loss of RMB66 million in the first quarter of 2024 and a loss of RMB247 million in the previous quarter.









For the second quarter of 2025, H World expects its revenue growth to be in the range of 1%-5% compared to the second quarter of 2024 or in the range of 3%-7% excluding DH. H World expects its manachised and franchised revenue growth to be in the range of 18%-22%, compared to the second quarter of 2024.









SINGAPORE and SHANGHAI, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) (“



H World



”, the “



Company



”, “



we



” or “



our



”), a key player in the global hotel industry, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





As of March 31, 2025, H World’s worldwide hotel network in operation totaled 11,685 hotels and 1,142,158 rooms, including 11,564 hotels from Legacy-Huazhu and 121 hotels from Legacy-DH. During the first quarter of 2025, our Legacy-Huazhu business opened 694 hotels, including 2 leased and owned hotels, and 692 manachised and franchised hotels, and closed a total of 155 hotels, including 7 leased and owned hotels, and 148 manachised and franchised hotels. As of March 31, 2025, H World had a total of 2,888 unopened hotels in our pipeline, including 2,865 hotels from the Legacy-Huazhu business and 23 hotels from the Legacy-DH business.







Legacy-Huazhu





–





First Quarter of 2025 Operational Highlights







As of March 31, 2025, Legacy-Huazhu had 11,564 hotels in operation, including 552 leased and owned hotels, and 11,012 manachised and franchised hotels. In addition, as of the same date, Legacy-Huazhu had 1,116,400 hotel rooms in operation, including 81,736 rooms under the lease and ownership model, and 1,034,664 rooms under the manachise and franchise models. Legacy-Huazhu also had 2,865 unopened hotels in its pipeline, including 6 leased and owned hotels, and 2,859 manachised and franchised hotels. The following discusses Legacy-Huazhu’s revenue per available room (“



RevPAR



”), average daily room rate (“



ADR



”) and occupancy rate for its leased and owned hotels, as well as manachised and franchised hotels for the periods indicated.







The ADR was RMB272 in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB280 in the first quarter of 2024 and RMB277 in the previous quarter.

















The occupancy rate for all of the Legacy-Huazhu hotels in operation was 76.2% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 77.2% in the first quarter of 2024 and 80.0% in the previous quarter.

















Blended RevPAR was RMB208 in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB216 in the first quarter of 2024 and RMB222 in the previous quarter.

















For all of the Legacy-Huazhu hotels which had been in operation for at least 18 months, the same-hotel RevPAR was RMB205 in the first quarter of 2025, representing an 8.3% decrease from RMB224 in the first quarter of 2024, with a 5.3% decrease in same-hotel ADR and a 2.5 percentage-point decrease in same-hotel occupancy rate.









Legacy-DH





–





First Quarter of 2025 Operational Highlights







As of March 31, 2025, Legacy-DH had 121 hotels in operation, including 65 leased hotels, and 56 manachised and franchised hotels. In addition, as of the same date, Legacy-DH had 25,758 hotel rooms in operation, including 13,749 rooms under the lease model, and 12,009 rooms under the manachise and franchise models. Legacy-DH also had 23 unopened hotels in the pipeline, including 10 leased hotels and 13 manachised and franchised hotels. The following discusses Legacy-DH’s RevPAR, ADR and occupancy rate for its leased as well as manachised and franchised hotels (excluding hotels temporarily closed) for the periods indicated.







The ADR was EUR107 in the first quarter of 2025, compared with EUR104 in the first quarter of 2024 and EUR115 in the previous quarter.

















The occupancy rate for all Legacy-DH hotels in operation was 61.1% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 55.8% in the first quarter of 2024 and 70.5% in the previous quarter.

















Blended RevPAR was EUR65 in the first quarter of 2025, compared with EUR58 in the first quarter of 2024 and EUR81 in the previous quarter.







Jin Hui, CEO of H World commented: “During the first quarter of 2025, we continued our rapid network expansion with 694 new hotel openings in China, and on track to achieve our full-year target of approximately 2,300 gross hotel openings. However, we maintain an overall cautious stance amid ongoing tariff and macroeconomic uncertainties. To achieve sustainable long-term growth, we will continue advancing our asset-light strategy, focusing on high-quality network expansion, enhancing brand positioning and 'service excellence', and strengthening sales capabilities centred around our H Rewards membership program.”





“Regarding our business outside China, our Legacy-DH segment recorded a 12.7% year-over-year blended RevPAR increase in the first quarter of 2025, with a 2.8% increase in ADR and a 5.3 percentage-point increase in occupancy rate. We will continue to enhance our hotel operations, focus on cost reduction and efficiency improvement, and continue developing our asset light portfolio.”







First Quarter of 2025 Unaudited Financial Results













(RMB in millions)









Q1 2024













Q4 2024













Q1 2025

















Revenue:



































Leased and owned hotels





3,099









3,373









2,789













Manachised and franchised hotels





2,063









2,499









2,499













Others





116









151









107













Total revenue





5,278









6,023









5,395



















Revenue



in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB5.4 billion (US$744 million), representing a 2.2% year-over-year increase and a quarter-over-quarter decrease of 10.4%. Revenue from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB4.5 billion, representing a 5.5% year-over-year increase and a 6.4% quarter-over-quarter decline. The 5.5% year-over-year increase was mainly driven by continued hotel network expansion. Revenue from the Legacy-DH segment in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB918 million, representing an 11.3% year-over-year decrease and a 26.0% quarter-over-quarter decline.







Revenue from leased and owned hotels



in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB2.8 billion (US$385 million), representing a 10.0% year-over-year decrease and a 17.3% quarter-over-quarter decline. Revenue from leased and owned hotels from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB1.9 billion, representing a 9.4% year-over-year decrease, as we continue exiting leased and owned hotels. Revenue from leased and owned hotels from the Legacy-DH segment in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB876 million, representing an 11.2% year-over-year decrease, as we exited 11 leased hotels.







Revenue from manachised and franchised hotels



in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB2.5 billion (US$344 million), representing a 21.1% year-over-year increase and remaining flat from quarter-over-quarter. Revenue from our Legacy-Huazhu segment from manachised and franchised hotels in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB2.5 billion, representing a 21.1% year-over-year increase, driven by hotel network expansion. Revenue from manachised and franchised hotels from the Legacy-DH segment in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB31 million, representing a 34.8% year-over-year increase, as we transformed 10 leased hotels to manachised and franchised hotels.







Other revenue



represents revenue generated from businesses other than our hotel operations, which mainly includes revenue from the provision of IT products, and services and Huazhu Mall™ and other revenue from the Legacy-DH segment, totaling RMB107 million (US$15 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB116 million in the first quarter of 2024 and RMB151 million in the previous quarter.











(RMB in millions)









Q1 2024

















Q4 2024

















Q1 2025





















Operating costs and expenses:























Hotel operating costs





(3,565





)









(4,190





)









(3,604





)













Other operating costs





(9





)









(5





)









(11





)













Selling and marketing expenses





(260





)









(296





)









(243





)













General and administrative expenses





(509





)









(725





)









(512





)













Pre-opening expenses





(8





)









(4





)









(3





)













Total operating costs and expenses





(4,351





)









(5,220





)









(4,373





)



























































Hotel operating costs



in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB3.6 billion (US$497 million), reflecting a 1.1% year-over-year increase. The 1.1% year-over-year increase was mainly due to a 4.2% year-over-year increase in Legacy-Huazhu and partially offset by a 7.2% year-over-year decline in Legacy-DH. As we continue to pursue an asset-light strategy, our hotel operating costs as a percentage of revenue have decreased by 0.7 percentage points year-over-year.







Selling, General and administrative expenses (SG&A)



in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB755 million (US$104 million), reflecting a 1.8% year-over-year decrease, with an 11.1% year-over-year decline in Legacy-DH thanks to our restructuring and cost optimization effort and partially offset by a 1.6% year-over-year increase in Legacy-Huazhu due mainly to an increase in share-based compensation (SBC).







Other operating income, net



in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB60 million (US$8 million), compared to RMB76 million in the first quarter of 2024 and RMB99 million in the previous quarter.







Income from operations



in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB1.1 billion (US$149 million), reflecting a 7.9% year-over-year increase, and mainly driven by an 8.1% year-over-year increase in Legacy-Huazhu and partially offset by a 9.4% year-over-year decline in Legacy-DH.







Operating margin



, defined as income from operations as a percentage of revenue, was 20.1% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 19.0% in the first quarter of 2024 and 15.0% in the previous quarter. The margin improvement was mainly due to a higher revenue contribution from our manachised and franchised business. This was in line with our asset-light expansion strategy.







Other income, net



in the first quarter of 2025 was an income of RMB22 million (US$3 million), compared to an income of RMB40 million in the first quarter of 2024 and an expense of RMB14 million in the previous quarter.







Gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities



in the first quarter of 2025 were losses of RMB12 million (US$2 million), compared to gains of RMB38 million in the first quarter of 2024, and losses of RMB19 million in the previous quarter. Gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities mainly represent the gains (losses) from our investments in equity securities with readily determinable fair values.







Income tax expense



in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB377 million (US$52 million), compared to RMB279 million in the first quarter of 2024 and RMB578 million in the previous quarter. The higher income tax expense in the quarter was due to withholding tax related to dividend distributions.







Net income attributable to H World Group Limited



in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB894 million (US$123 million), reflecting a 35.7% year-over-year increase, mainly supported by a 27.2% year-over-year increase in Legacy-Huazhu.







EBITDA (non-GAAP)



in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB1.6 billion (US$222 million), compared with RMB1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and RMB974 million in the previous quarter.







Adjusted EBITDA



, which excluded the following from EBITDA (non-GAAP): share-based compensation expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments, was RMB1.5 billion (US$206 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.4 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and RMB1.2 billion in the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA from the Legacy-Huazhu segment, which is a segment measure, was RMB1.6 billion in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.5 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and RMB1.5 billion in the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA from the Legacy-DH segment, which is a segment measure, was a loss of RMB77 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with a loss of RMB66 million in the first quarter of 2024 and a loss of RMB247 million in the previous quarter.







Cash flow.



Operating cash inflow in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB580 million (US$80 million). Investing cash inflow in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB757 million (US$103 million). Financing cash outflow in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB628 million (US$86 million).







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.



As of March 31, 2025, the Company had a total balance of cash and cash equivalents of RMB8.2 billion (US$1.1 billion) and restricted cash of RMB121 million (US$16 million).







Debt financing.



As of March 31, 2025, the Company had a total debt and net cash balance of RMB5.3 billion (US$726 million) and RMB3.0 billion (US$418 million), respectively; the unutilized credit facility available to the Company was RMB3.0 billion.







Guidance







For the second quarter of 2025, H World expects its revenue growth to be in the range of 1%-5% compared to the second quarter of 2024, or in the range of 3%-7% excluding DH. H World expects its manachised and franchised revenue growth to be in the range of 18%-22%, compared to the second quarter of 2024.





The above forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.







Conference Call







H World’s management will host a conference call at 8 a.m. (U.S. Eastern time) on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 (or 8 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Tuesday, May 20, 2025) following the announcement.





To join by phone, all participants must pre-register this conference call using the Participant Registration link of



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIa8086f3fd2fa4a3aa928220aab5bc4e3



. Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, conference call passcode and a unique access PIN.





A live webcast of the call can be accessed at



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f5fp8ait/



or the Company’s website at



https://ir.hworld.com/news-and-events/events-calendar



.





A replay of the conference call will be available for twelve months from the date of the conference at the Company’s website,



https://ir.hworld.com/news-and-events/events-calendar



.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement the Company’s unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with U.S. Generally-Accepted Accounting Principles (“



GAAP



”), the Company uses the following non-GAAP measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“



SEC



”): adjusted net income (loss) attributable to H World Group Limited excluding share-based compensation expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments; adjusted basic and diluted earnings (losses) per share/ADS excluding share-based compensation expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments; EBITDA; adjusted EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this release. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Company performance by excluding share-based compensation expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments that may not be indicative of Company operating performance. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Company performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to the Company’s historical performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used regularly by Company management in financial and operational decision-making. A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures excluding share-based compensation expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments is that share-based compensation expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments have been and may continue to be significant and recurring in the Company’s business. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.





The Company believes that EBITDA is a useful financial metric to assess the operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions and income taxes, given the significant investments that the Company has made in leasehold improvements, depreciation and amortization expense that comprise a significant portion of the Company’s cost structure. In addition, the Company believes that EBITDA is widely used by other companies in the lodging industry and may be used by investors as a measure of financial performance. The Company believes that EBITDA information provides investors with a useful tool for comparability between periods because it excludes depreciation and amortization expense attributable to capital expenditures. The Company also uses adjusted EBITDA to assess operating results of its hotels in operation. The Company believes that the exclusion of share-based compensation expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments helps facilitate year-over-year comparisons of the results of operations as the share-based compensation expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments may not be indicative of Company operating performance.





Therefore, the Company believes adjusted EBITDA more closely reflects the financial performance capability of our hotels. The presentation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indication that the Company’s future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains considered to be outside the ordinary course of business.





The use of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets (including land use rights), income tax, interest expense and interest income have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of EBITDA. Share-based compensation expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of the results. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of depreciation and amortization, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense, share-based compensation expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments all in the reconciliations to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and in the consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the performance of the Company.





The terms EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and neither EBITDA nor adjusted EBITDA is a measure of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing the operating and financial performance, investors should not consider these data in isolation or as a substitute for the Company’s net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, the Company’s EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA in the same manner as the Company does.





Reconciliations of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.







About H World Group Limited







Originated in China, H World Group Limited is a key player in the global hotel industry. As of March 31, 2025, H World operated 11,685 hotels with 1,142,158 hotel rooms in operation in 19 countries. H World’s brands include HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Hi Inn, Ni Hao Hotel, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Starway Hotel, CitiGo, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, MAXX, Blossom House, Joya Hotel, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, Jaz in the City, Steigenberger Icon and Song Hotels. In addition, H World also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.





H World’s business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, H World directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, H World manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers that H World appoints, and H World collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, H World provides training, reservations and support services to the franchised hotels, and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. H World applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of March 31, 2025, H World operates 8 percent of its hotel rooms under the lease and ownership model, and 92 percent under the manachise and franchise model.





For more information, please visit H World’s website:



https://ir.hworld.com



.





Safe Harbor Statement Under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information in this release contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Such factors and risks include our anticipated growth strategies; our future results of operations and financial condition; economic conditions; the regulatory environment; our ability to attract and retain customers and leverage our brands; trends and competition in the lodging industry; the expected growth of demand for lodging; and other factors and risks detailed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “forecast,” “project” or “continue,” the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. Readers should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or results.





H World undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.





—Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow—



















H World Group Limited













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

















December 31, 2024

















March 31, 2025





























RMB













RMB









US$







3



















(in millions)













ASSETS



























Current assets:

























Cash and cash equivalents





7,474













8,184













1,128

















Restricted cash





50













121













16

















Short-term investments





3,603













2,682













370

















Accounts receivable, net





817













854













118

















Loan receivables - current, net





114













113













16

















Amounts due from related parties, current





297













298













41

















Inventories





60













58













8

















Other current assets, net





800













753













103

















Total current assets





13,215













13,063













1,800





































Property and equipment, net





5,682













5,559













766

















Intangible assets, net





4,776













4,874













672

















Operating lease right-of-use assets





24,992













24,892













3,430

















Finance lease right-of-use assets





2,272













2,323













320

















Land use rights, net





174













173













24

















Long-term investments





2,316













2,336













322

















Goodwill





5,221













5,300













730

















Amounts due from related parties, non-current





51













52













7

















Loan receivables, net





190













162













23

















Other assets, net





668













703













97

















Deferred tax assets





1,054













1,062













146

















Assets held for sale





1,941













1,060













146

















Total assets





62,552













61,559













8,483







































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY























Current liabilities:





















Short-term debt





880













849













117

















Accounts payable





983













838













115

















Amounts due to related parties





74













81













11

















Salary and welfare payables





1,201













823













113

















Deferred revenue





1,822













1,864













257

















Operating lease liabilities, current





3,492













3,386













467

















Finance lease liabilities, current





50













53













7

















Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





4,006













4,134













571

















Dividends payable





0













2,137













294

















Income tax payable





813













694













96

















Total current liabilities





13,321













14,859













2,048





































Long-term debt





4,546













4,420













609

















Operating lease liabilities, non-current





23,634













23,492













3,237

















Finance lease liabilities, non-current





2,843













2,924













403

















Deferred revenue





1,351













1,426













196

















Other long-term liabilities





1,472













1,627













224

















Deferred tax liabilities





919













934













129

















Retirement benefit obligations





111













113













16

















Liabilities held for sale





2,084













1,142













157

















Total liabilities





50,281













50,937













7,019





































Equity:





















Ordinary shares





0













0













0

















Treasury shares





(274





)









(690





)









(95





)













Additional paid-in capital





9,620













9,654













1,330

















Retained earnings





2,449













1,207













166

















Accumulated other comprehensive income





382













324













45

















Total H World Group Limited shareholders' equity





12,177













10,495













1,446

















Noncontrolling interest





94













127













18

















Total equity





12,271













10,622













1,464

















Total liabilities and equity





62,552













61,559













8,483







































H World Group Limited













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

















Quarter Ended





























March 31, 2024





















December 31, 2024





















March 31, 2025





























RMB









RMB









RMB









US$

















(in millions, except shares, per share and per ADS data)













Revenue:



























Leased and owned hotels





3,099













3,373













2,789













385

















Manachised and franchised hotels





2,063













2,499













2,499













344

















Others





116













151













107













15

















Total revenue





5,278













6,023













5,395













744









































Operating costs and expenses:

























Hotel operating costs:

























Rents





(1,086





)









(1,100





)









(1,027





)









(142





)













Utilities





(192





)









(155





)









(177





)









(24





)













Personnel costs





(1,225





)









(1,393





)









(1,371





)









(189





)













Depreciation and amortization





(319





)









(305





)









(301





)









(41





)













Consumables, food and beverage





(293





)









(336





)









(269





)









(37





)













Others





(450





)









(901





)









(459





)









(64





)













Total hotel operating costs





(3,565





)









(4,190





)









(3,604





)









(497





)













Other operating costs





(9





)









(5





)









(11





)









(2





)













Selling and marketing expenses





(260





)









(296





)









(243





)









(33





)













General and administrative expenses





(509





)









(725





)









(512





)









(71





)













Pre-opening expenses





(8





)









(4





)









(3





)









(0





)













Total operating costs and expenses





(4,351





)









(5,220





)









(4,373





)









(603





)













Other operating income (expense), net





76













99













60













8

















Income (loss) from operations





1,003













902













1,082













149

















Interest income





51













53













49













7

















Interest expense





(83





)









(74





)









(74





)









(10





)













Other income (expense), net





40













(14





)









22













3

















Gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities





38













(19





)









(12





)









(2





)













Foreign exchange gain (loss)





(92





)









(155





)









208













29

















Income (loss) before income taxes





957













693













1,275













176

















Income tax (expense) benefit





(279





)









(578





)









(377





)









(52





)













Income (Loss) from equity method investments





(11





)









(54





)









1













0

















Net income (loss)





667













61













899













124

















Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest





(8





)









(12





)









(5





)









(1





)













Net income (loss) attributable to H World Group Limited





659













49













894













123









































Gain (loss) arising from defined benefit plan, net of tax





-













6













-













-

















Gain (loss) from fair value changes of debt securities, net of tax





-













(13





)









-













-

















Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax





(31





)









(70





)









(58





)









(8





)













Comprehensive income (loss)





636













(16





)









841













116

















Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest





(8





)









(12





)









(5





)









(1





)













Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to H World Group Limited





628













(28





)









836













115









































Earnings (Losses) per share:

























Basic





0.21













0.02













0.29













0.04

















Diluted





0.21













0.02













0.28













0.04









































Earnings (Losses) per ADS:

























Basic





2.10













0.16













2.91













0.40

















Diluted





2.08













0.16













2.85













0.39









































Weighted average number of shares used in computation:

















Basic





3,139,466,152













3,080,973,793













3,066,765,293













3,066,765,293

















Diluted





3,172,770,493













3,123,364,616













3,232,049,635













3,232,049,635







































H World Group Limited













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

















Quarter Ended





























March 31, 2024





















December 31, 2024





















March 31, 2025





























RMB









RMB









RMB









US$

















(in millions)











Operating activities:

























Net income (loss)





667













61













899













124









































Share-based compensation





58













73













77













11

















Depreciation and amortization, and other





345













326













319













44

















Impairment loss





-













469













5













1

















Loss (income) from equity method investments, net of dividends





11













65













(1





)









(0





)













Investment (income) loss and foreign exchange (gain) loss





29













195













(228





)









(31





)













Changes in operating assets and liabilities





(230





)









1,323













(288





)









(40





)













Other





6













192













(203





)









(29





)













Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





886













2,704













580













80









































Investing activities:

























Capital expenditures





(281





)









(205





)









(240





)









(33





)













Purchase of investments





(254





)









(3,099





)









(2,065





)









(285





)













Proceeds from maturity/sale and return of investments





842













176













3,031













417

















Loan advances





(52





)









(54





)









(10





)









(1





)













Loan collections





38













73













40













5

















Other





55













10













1













0

















Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities





348













(3,099





)









757













103









































Financing activities:

























Payment of share repurchase





(544





)









-













(430





)









(59





)













Proceeds from debt





536













25













-













-

















Repayment of debt





(137





)









(49





)









(166





)









(23





)













Dividend paid





(2,091





)









(0





)









-













-

















Other





(22





)









(13





)









(32





)









(4





)













Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities





(2,258





)









(37





)









(628





)









(86





)





































Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





(17





)









21













70













10

















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, including cash classified within assets held for sale





(1,041





)









(411





)









779













107

















Less: net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents classified within assets held for sale





5













5













(2





)









(0





)













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period





7,710













7,940













7,524













1,037

















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period





6,664













7,524













8,305













1,144







































H World Group Limited













Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

















Quarter Ended





























March 31, 2024

















December 31, 2024

















March 31, 2025





























RMB









RMB









RMB









US$

















(in millions, except shares, per share and per ADS data)











Net income (loss) attributable to H World Group Limited (GAAP)





659













49













894













123

















Share-based compensation expenses





58













73













77













11

















(Gain) loss from fair value changes of equity securities





(38





)









19













12













2

















Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net





92













155













(208





)









(29





)













(Gain) loss on disposal of investments





-













25













-













-

















Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to H World Group Limited (non-GAAP)







771

















321

















775

















107



































































Adjusted earnings (losses) per share (non-GAAP)

















Basic





0.25













0.10













0.25













0.03

















Diluted





0.24













0.10













0.25













0.03









































Adjusted earnings (losses) per ADS (non-GAAP)













Basic





2.46













1.04













2.53













0.35

















Diluted





2.43













1.03













2.48













0.34









































Weighted average number of shares used in computation

















Basic





3,139,466,152













3,080,973,793













3,066,765,293













3,066,765,293

















Diluted





3,172,770,493













3,123,364,616













3,232,049,635













3,232,049,635































Quarter Ended





























March 31, 2024





















December 31, 2024





















March 31, 2025





























RMB









RMB









RMB









US$

















(in millions)













Net income (loss) attributable to H World Group Limited (GAAP)







659













49













894













123

















Interest income





(51





)









(53





)









(49





)









(7





)













Interest expense





83













74













74













10

















Income tax expense





279













578













377













52

















Depreciation and amortization





339













326













319













44



















EBITDA (non-GAAP)







1,309













974













1,615













222

















Share-based compensation





58













73













77













11

















(Gain) loss from fair value changes of equity securities





(38





)









19













12













2

















Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net





92













155













(208





)









(29





)













(Gain) loss on disposal of investments





-













25













-













-



















Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)







1,421













1,246













1,496













206







































H World Group Limited













Segment Financial Summary

















Quarter Ended March 31, 2024





















Quarter Ended December 31, 2024





















Quarter Ended March 31, 2025





























Legacy- Huazhu













Legacy- DH

















Elimination

















Legacy- Huazhu













Legacy- DH

















Elimination





















Legacy- Huazhu













Legacy- DH

















Elimination

























RMB









RMB









RMB













RMB









RMB









RMB













RMB









RMB









RMB





















(in millions)













(in millions)













(in millions)















Leased and owned hotels





2,112









987













-













2,178









1,195













-













1,913









876













-

















Manachised and franchised hotels





2,042









23













(2





)









2,470









34













(5





)









2,472









31













(4





)













Others





92









25













(1





)









141









12













(2





)









96









11













-



















Revenue









4,246













1,035

















(3









)













4,789













1,241

















(7









)













4,481













918

















(4









)







































































Depreciation and amortization





280









59













(0





)









265









61













(0





)









259









60













(0





)















Adjusted EBITDA







1,487









(66





)









(0





)









1,493









(247





)









(0





)









1,573









(77





)









0



















From this quarter, we started to present the segment financial summary before elimination. Accordingly, comparative figures for the prior periods were updated to conform to the current period’s presentation.

























Operating Results: Legacy-Huazhu













(1)





















Number of hotels

















Number of rooms

















Opened









in Q1 2025













Closed







(2)











in Q1 2025













Net added









in Q1 2025













As of









March 31, 2025





















As of









March 31, 2025































Leased and owned hotels





2





(7





)





(5





)





552









81,736









Manachised and franchised hotels





692





(148





)





544









11,012









1,034,664











Total









694









(155









)









539













11,564













1,116,400













(1)





Legacy-Huazhu refers to H World and its subsidiaries, excluding DH.









(2)





The reasons for hotel closures mainly included non-compliance with our brand standards, operating losses, and property-related issues. In Q1 2025, we temporarily closed 9 hotels for brand upgrade and business model change purposes.





































As of March 31, 2025

















Number of hotels









Unopened hotels in pipeline













Economy hotels









5,673









1,114











Leased and owned hotels





275





2









Manachised and franchised hotels





5,398





1,112











Midscale, upper-midscale hotels and others









5,891









1,751











Leased and owned hotels





277





4









Manachised and franchised hotels





5,614





1,747











Total









11,564









2,865













































For the quarter ended





















March 31,









December 31,









March 31,









yoy

















2024









2024









2025









change













Average daily room rate (in RMB)



































Leased and owned hotels





346









353









338









-2.2





%









Manachised and franchised hotels





272









270









267









-2.0





%









Blended





280









277









272









-2.6





%











Occupancy rate (as a percentage)



























Leased and owned hotels





81.0





%





83.7





%





79.7





%





-1.3p.p.









Manachised and franchised hotels





76.8





%





79.7





%





75.9





%





-0.9p.p.









Blended





77.2





%





80.0





%





76.2





%





-1.0p.p.











RevPAR (in RMB)



























Leased and owned hotels





280









296









269









-3.8





%









Manachised and franchised hotels





209









215









203









-3.1





%









Blended





216









222









208









-3.9





%































Same-hotel operational data by class













Mature hotels in operation for more than 18 months

















Number of hotels









Same-hotel RevPAR









Same-hotel ADR









Same-hotel Occupancy

















As of









March 31,

















For the quarter









yoy









For the quarter









yoy









For the quarter









yoy

















ended









March 31,









change









ended









March 31,









change









ended









March 31,









change

















2024









2025









2024









2025













2024









2025













2024









2025









(p.p.)













Economy hotels







3,855





3,855





172





156





-9.1%





213





201





-5.7%





80.8%





77.9%





-2.9









Leased and owned hotels





265





265





208





188





-9.3%





248





231





-6.8%





83.7%





81.4%





-2.2









Manachised and franchised hotels





3,590





3,590





168





153





-9.1%





209





197





-5.5%





80.5%





77.5%





-3.0











Midscale, upper-midscale hotels and others







3,595





3,595





266





245





-7.9%





343





325





-5.3%





77.5%





75.4%





-2.1









Leased and owned hotels





250





250





344





321





-6.8%





429





407





-5.0%





80.2%





78.7%





-1.5









Manachised and franchised hotels





3,345





3,345





257





236





-8.1%





333





315





-5.4%





77.2%





75.0%





-2.2











Total







7,450





7,450





224





205





-8.3%





284





269





-5.3%





79.0%





76.5%





-2.5



















Operating Results: Legacy-DH













(













3













)





















Number of hotels

















Number of





rooms













Unopened





hotels in





pipeline

















Opened









in Q1 2025













Closed









in Q1 2025













Net added









in Q1 2025













As of









March 31, 2025







(4)







































As of









March 31, 2025

















As of









March 31, 2025























Leased hotels





-





(11





)





(11





)





65









13,749









10









Manachised and franchised hotels





10





-









10









56









12,009









13











Total









10









(11









)









(1









)









121













25,758













23













(3)





Legacy-DH refers to DH.









(4)





As of March 31, 2025, a total of 3 hotels were temporarily closed due to repair and renovation.













































For the quarter ended





















March 31,









December 31,









March 31,









yoy

















2024









2024









2025









change













Average daily room rate (in EUR)



























Leased hotels





110









115









104









-5.1





%









Manachised and franchised hotels





95









115









110









15.7





%









Blended





104









115









107









2.8





%











Occupancy rate (as a percentage)



























Leased hotels





55.4





%





70.0





%





61.9





%





+6.5 p.p.









Manachised and franchised hotels





56.4





%





71.2





%





60.2





%





+3.7 p.p.









Blended





55.8





%





70.5





%





61.1





%





+5.3 p.p.











RevPAR (in EUR)



























Leased hotels





61









81









64









6.1





%









Manachised and franchised hotels





54









82









66









23.4





%









Blended





58









81









65









12.7





%



















Hotel Portfolio by Brand





















As of March 31, 2025

















Hotels









Rooms









Unopened hotels

















in operation









in pipeline













Economy hotels









5,677









464,841









1,123











HanTing Hotel





4,269





370,138





699









Ni Hao Hotel





453





34,145





118









Hi Inn





594





31,182





284









Elan Hotel





129





7,012





-









Ibis Hotel





228





21,707





13









Zleep Hotels





4





657





9











Midscale hotels









4,835









517,060









1,116











JI Hotel





3,092





351,344





756









Orange Hotel





913





97,144





236









Starway Hotel





722





58,502





120









Ibis Styles Hotel





108





10,070





4











Upper midscale hotels









994









132,474









527











Crystal Orange Hotel





267





33,501





142









IntercityHotel



(5)







113





19,158





125









CitiGO Hotel





34





5,144





4









Manxin Hotel





175





16,239





64









Madison Hotel





157





18,185





115









Mercure Hotel





204





31,319





48









Novotel Hotel





34





7,349





23









MAXX



(6)







10





1,579





6











Upscale hotels









152









22,016









112











Blossom House





78





3,749





95









Joya Hotel





7





1,234





1









Grand Mercure Hotel





9





1,825





1









Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts



(7)







55





14,621





14









Jaz in the City





3





587





1











Luxury hotels









16









2,325









5











Steigenberger Icon



(8)







9





1,804





3









Song Hotels





7





521





2











Others









11









3,442









5











Other hotels



(9)







11





3,442





5











Total









11,685









1,142,158









2,888













(5)





As of March 31, 2025, 56 operational hotels and 121 pipeline hotels of IntercityHotel were under Legacy-Huazhu.









(6)





As of March 31, 2025, 6 operational hotels and 6 pipeline hotels of MAXX were under Legacy-Huazhu.









(7)





As of March 31, 2025, 12 operational hotels and 8 pipeline hotels of Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts were under Legacy-Huazhu.









(8)





As of March 31, 2025, 3 operational hotels and 2 pipeline hotels of Steigenberger Icon were under Legacy-Huazhu.









(9)





Other hotels include other partner hotels and other hotel brands in Yongle Huazhu Hotel & Resort Group (excluding Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts and Blossom House).







________________________________







1



Hotel turnover refers to total transaction value of room and non-room revenue from H World hotels (i.e., leased and operated, manachised and franchised hotels).







2



The conversion of Renminbi (“



RMB



”) into United States dollars (“



US$



”) is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB7.2567 on March 31, 2025, as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at



http://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/hist/dat00_ch.htm



.







3



The conversion of Renminbi (“



RMB



”) into United States dollars (“



US$



”) is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB7.2567 on March 31, 2025, as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at



http://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/hist/dat00_ch.htm



.





Contact Information





Investor Relations





Tel: +86 (21) 6195 9561





Email:



ir@hworld.com









https://ir.hworld.com













