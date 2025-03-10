H World Group Limited to Release Unaudited Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2024 on March 20, 2025

H World Group Limited plans to release its 2024 financial results on March 20, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

H World Group Limited, a prominent player in the global hotel industry, announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 on March 20, 2025. Following the release, management will host a conference call at 8 a.m. ET, with pre-registration required for phone participation. A live webcast of the call will also be available, alongside a replay for twelve months on the company’s website. As of September 30, 2024, H World operated 10,845 hotels across 18 countries, utilizing various business models including leased, owned, manachised, and franchised operations. The company emphasizes consistent standards across its hotel brands and operations.

Potential Positives

H World Group Limited will release its unaudited financial results for Q4 and full year 2024 on March 20, 2025, providing important financial transparency to investors.

The scheduled conference call post-results will allow direct engagement with management, enhancing investor communication and confidence.

As of September 30, 2024, H World operates over 10,800 hotels globally, indicating significant scale and market presence in the hotel industry.

Potential Negatives

The press release only mentions the scheduling of their financial results without providing any actual financial data, which may raise concerns about transparency or performance confidence.

The heavy reliance on manachised and franchised models (91% of hotel rooms) indicates vulnerability to the performance of franchisees and external market conditions.

Forward-looking statements include notable risks and uncertainties, which could signal potential challenges ahead for the company's growth and operational stability.

FAQ

When will H World Group announce its financial results?

H World Group will announce its financial results on March 20, 2025, after Hong Kong trading hours.

What time is the conference call scheduled for?

The conference call is scheduled for 8 a.m. U.S. Eastern time on March 20, 2025.

How can I participate in the conference call?

Participants must pre-register for the conference call via the provided registration link to receive access details.

Where can I watch the live webcast of the call?

The live webcast can be accessed on H World’s website or directly via the provided webcast link.

How long will the conference call replay be available?

A replay of the conference call will be available for twelve months on the Company's website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HTHT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $HTHT stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SINGAPORE and SHANGHAI, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) (“H World”, “we” or “our”) a key player in the global hotel industry, today announced that it will schedule to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 on Thursday, March 20, 2025 (Hong Kong time), after the trading hours of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and before the opening of the U.S. market.





H World’s management will host a conference call at 8 a.m. (U.S. Eastern time) on Thursday, March 20, 2025 (or 8 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Thursday, March 20, 2025) following the announcement.





To join by phone, all participants must pre-register this conference call using the Participant Registration link of



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI303638c962504ffcb81bb09e374f8485



. Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, conference call passcode and a unique access PIN.





A live webcast of the call can be accessed at



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z7bi4fve



or the Company’s website at https://ir.hworld.com/news-and-events/events-calendar.





A replay of the conference call will be available for twelve months from the date of the conference at the Company’s website,



https://ir.hworld.com/news-and-events/events-calendar



.







About H World Group Limited







Originated in China, H World Group Limited is a key player in the global hotel industry. As of September 30, 2024, H World operated 10,845 hotels with 1,062,546 rooms in operation in 18 countries. H World’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Ni Hao Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel, Zleep Hotels, Steigenberger Icon and Song Hotels. In addition, H World also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.





H World’s business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, H World directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, H World manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers that H World appoints, and H World collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, H World provides training, reservations and support services to the franchised hotels, and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. H World applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of September 30, 2024, H World operated 9 percent of its hotel rooms under the lease and ownership model, and 91 percent under the manachise and franchise model.





For more information, please visit H World’s website:



https://ir.hworld.com



.





Safe Harbor Statement Under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information in this release contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Such factors and risks include our anticipated growth strategies; our future results of operations and financial condition; economic conditions; the regulatory environment; our ability to attract and retain customers and leverage our brands; trends and competition in the lodging industry; the expected growth of demand for lodging; and other factors and risks detailed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “forecast,” “project” or “continue,” the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. Readers should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or results.





H World undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.





Contact Information





Investor Relations





Tel: +86 (21) 6195 9561





Email:



ir@hworld.com









https://ir.hworld.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.