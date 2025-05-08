H World Group Limited to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 20, 2025

H World Group will release its Q1 2025 financial results on May 20, 2025, followed by a conference call.

H World Group Limited, a significant player in the global hotel industry, announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 20, 2025, after Hong Kong trading hours. The company's management will hold a conference call at 8 a.m. U.S. Eastern time on the same day, with participation requiring pre-registration. H World operates 11,147 hotels across 18 countries, utilizing various models such as leased, owned, manachised, and franchised. As of December 31, 2024, 91% of its hotel rooms were managed through manachise and franchise models. The release includes forward-looking statements about the company's growth strategies and market conditions, advising readers to be cautious in interpreting these projections.

Potential Positives

H World Group Limited is set to release its unaudited financial results for Q1 2025 on May 20, 2025, indicating transparency and commitment to informing stakeholders about its financial performance.

The scheduled conference call allows for direct engagement with management, promoting shareholder communication and potentially strengthening investor confidence.

H World operates a significant portfolio of 11,147 hotels across 18 countries, showcasing its extensive market presence and operational scale in the global hotel industry.

The company's varied business models, including leased, owned, manachised, and franchised hotels, demonstrate its diversified strategies for growth and risk management.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any concrete financial performance metrics for Q1 2025, which may raise concerns among investors about transparency and the company's current financial health.

The reliance on a high percentage (91%) of manachised and franchised hotel models could indicate potential vulnerability to external factors affecting franchisees and their financial stability.

The forward-looking statements include various risks and uncertainties that could negatively impact the company's growth strategies and overall financial condition, suggesting a lack of clarity about future performance.

FAQ

When will H World Group announce its Q1 2025 financial results?

H World Group will announce its Q1 2025 financial results on May 20, 2025, after market hours.

How can I join the H World conference call?

Participants must pre-register for the conference call using the provided Participant Registration link to join.

Is there a live webcast for the H World conference call?

Yes, a live webcast will be available on the company's website and the provided media server link.

Where can I find H World Group's hotel brands?

You can find H World Group's hotel brands on their official website under the brands section.

Will the conference call be available for replay?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available for twelve months on the company's website.

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $HTHT stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HTHT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HTHT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025

SINGAPORE and SHANGHAI, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) (“H World”, “we” or “our”) a key player in the global hotel industry, today announced that it will schedule to release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 (Hong Kong time), after the trading hours of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and before the opening of the U.S. market.





H World’s management will host a conference call at 8 a.m. (U.S. Eastern time) on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 (or 8 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Tuesday, May 20, 2025) following the announcement.





To join by phone, all participants must pre-register this conference call using the Participant Registration link of



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIa8086f3fd2fa4a3aa928220aab5bc4e3



. Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, conference call passcode and a unique access PIN.





A live webcast of the call can be accessed at



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f5fp8ait/



or the Company’s website at https://ir.hworld.com/news-and-events/events-calendar.





A replay of the conference call will be available for twelve months from the date of the conference at the Company’s website,



https://ir.hworld.com/news-and-events/events-calendar



.







About H World Group Limited







Originated in China, H World Group Limited is a key player in the global hotel industry. As of December 31, 2024, H World operated 11,147 hotels with 1,088,218 rooms in operation in 18 countries. H World’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Ni Hao Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel, Zleep Hotels, Steigenberger Icon and Song Hotels. In addition, H World also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.





H World’s business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, H World directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, H World manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers that H World appoints, and H World collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, H World provides training, reservations and support services to the franchised hotels, and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. H World applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of December 31, 2024, H World operated 9 percent of its hotel rooms under the lease and ownership model, and 91 percent under the manachise and franchise model.





For more information, please visit H World’s website:



https://ir.hworld.com



.





Safe Harbor Statement Under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information in this release contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Such factors and risks include our anticipated growth strategies; our future results of operations and financial condition; economic conditions; the regulatory environment; our ability to attract and retain customers and leverage our brands; trends and competition in the lodging industry; the expected growth of demand for lodging; and other factors and risks detailed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “forecast,” “project” or “continue,” the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. Readers should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or results.





H World undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.





Contact Information





Investor Relations





Tel: +86 (21) 6195 9561





Email: ir@hworld.com







https://ir.hworld.com





