H World Group Limited - Depositary Receipt (HTHT) Price Target Increased by 13.44% to 55.55

The average one-year price target for H World Group Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:HTHT) has been revised to $55.55 / share. This is an increase of 13.44% from the prior estimate of $48.97 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $54.06 to a high of $58.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.84% from the latest reported closing price of $54.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in H World Group Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTHT is 0.65%, an increase of 3.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.89% to 165,400K shares. The put/call ratio of HTHT is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 14,667K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,942K shares , representing a decrease of 42.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTHT by 22.66% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 12,725K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,178K shares , representing a decrease of 3.56%.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,570K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,059K shares , representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTHT by 32.46% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 10,405K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,029K shares , representing a decrease of 25.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTHT by 88.33% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 8,335K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,851K shares , representing an increase of 41.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTHT by 100.68% over the last quarter.

