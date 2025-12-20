H World Group Limited - Depositary Receipt (HTHT) Price Target Increased by 12.82% to 50.74

The average one-year price target for H World Group Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:HTHT) has been revised to $50.74 / share. This is an increase of 12.82% from the prior estimate of $44.98 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $49.42 to a high of $53.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.30% from the latest reported closing price of $49.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 339 funds or institutions reporting positions in H World Group Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTHT is 0.60%, an increase of 29.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.48% to 178,834K shares. The put/call ratio of HTHT is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 14,667K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,942K shares , representing a decrease of 42.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTHT by 22.66% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 13,178K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,487K shares , representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTHT by 78.41% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 13,029K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,144K shares , representing a decrease of 69.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTHT by 37.16% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,059K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,115K shares , representing an increase of 9.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTHT by 87.69% over the last quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking holds 8,027K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,606K shares , representing an increase of 30.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTHT by 56.49% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.