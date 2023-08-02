H World Group Limited - ADR (HTHT) Price Target Increased by 26.72% to 50.24

The average one-year price target for H World Group Limited - ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT) has been revised to 50.24 / share. This is an increase of 26.72% from the prior estimate of 39.65 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 48.92 to a high of 53.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.58% from the latest reported closing price of 48.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 447 funds or institutions reporting positions in H World Group Limited - ADR. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTHT is 0.74%, an increase of 9.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.04% to 192,298K shares. The put/call ratio of HTHT is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 28,468K shares representing 8.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,001K shares, representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTHT by 90.34% over the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 24,531K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,296K shares, representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTHT by 1.90% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 14,928K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,221K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTHT by 75.67% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,826K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,069K shares, representing a decrease of 15.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTHT by 1.53% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,597K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,651K shares, representing an increase of 14.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTHT by 24.56% over the last quarter.

H World Group Background Information

H World Group Limited, formerly Huazhu Group Limited, is a China-based investment holding company.

