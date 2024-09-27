H World Group (HTHT) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

H World Group (HTHT) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, HTHT broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The marker moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, and serves as a support or resistance level.

HTHT has rallied 19.7% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests HTHT could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider HTHT's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch HTHT for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (HTHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.