H World Group CFO Hui Chen Steps Down; Names Jihong He CFO

(RTTNews) - H World Group Limited (HTHT), a Chinese hospitality investment holding firm, said on Friday that its Chief Financial Officer Hui Chen has stepped down, with immediate effect.

Effective immediately, Jihong He, the company's Chief Executive Officer for International Business, will replace outgoing CFO.

He joined the hospitality firm in October 2021. Prior to joining the Group, She was the Chief Corporate Strategy Officer and CEO of Data Center of CapitaLand from 2019 to 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.