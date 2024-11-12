News & Insights

H World Group to Announce Q3 2024 Financial Results

Huazhu Group Ltd (HK:1179) has released an update.

H World Group Ltd is set to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2024 on November 26, 2024. The announcement will be followed by a conference call, providing investors with insights into the company’s performance. This event is crucial for those tracking the company’s stock movements.

