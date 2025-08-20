Markets
H World Earnings Increase In Q2, Expects Higher Q3 Revenues; Stock Up

August 20, 2025 — 10:14 am EDT

(RTTNews) - H World Group Ltd. (HTHT), a Chinese hotel management firm, on Wednesday reported increased earnings and revenues in its second quarter.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, H World expects revenue growth in the range of 2% to 6% from last year, or in the range of 4% to 8% excluding DH.

For the third quarter, the Company expects manachised and franchised revenue growth to be in the range of 20% to 24% year-over-year.

On the Nasdaq, the HTHT shares were trading 5.19 % higher at $35.08.

For the second quarter, net earnings attributable to the company amounted to RMB1.54 billion or $215 million, higher from RMB1.07 billion in the prior year.

The earnings per share rose to RMB0.48 or $0.07 from RMB0.33 last year.

The earnings per American Depositary Share or ADS of the company grew to RMB4.85 or $0.68 from RMB3.22 in the prior year.

The Adjusted EBITDA of H World amounted to RMB2.27 billion or $317 million, higher than RMB 2.04 billion last year.

Total revenue improved 4.5% to RMB6.43 billion or $897 million from RMB6.15 billion a year ago.

Further, for the first half of 2025, the board of directors declared a cash dividend in the aggregate amount of approximately $250 million, of $0.081 per ordinary share, or $0.81 per American Depositary Share.

