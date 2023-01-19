H & R Block (HRB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.94, changing hands as low as $37.50 per share. H & R Block, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HRB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HRB's low point in its 52 week range is $21.08 per share, with $48.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.52.

