H Partners Management Increases Position in Six Flags (SIX)

Fintel reports that H Partners Management, Llc has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11,250,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX). This represents 13.53% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 15, 2022 they reported 10,000,000 shares and 12.03% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.50% and an increase in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world's largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 59 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions.

What are other large shareholders doing?

H Partners Management, Llc holds 10,700,000 shares representing 12.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,475,000 shares, representing an increase of 11.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIX by 8.67% over the last quarter.

Long Pond Capital, LP holds 4,716,813 shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 781,522 shares, representing an increase of 83.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIX by 482.05% over the last quarter.

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC holds 3,500,000 shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company.

Thunderbird Partners Llp holds 3,165,441 shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,861,052 shares, representing an increase of 9.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIX by 7.53% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management, L.P. holds 2,629,592 shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,592,671 shares, representing an increase of 39.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIX by 12.48% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 671 funds or institutions reporting positions in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.90%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Six Flags Entertainment Corp is 0.2181%, a decrease of 13.1433%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.53% to 94,256,144 shares.

