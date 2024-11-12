H-One Co., Ltd. Sees Strong Financial Growth

H-One Co., Ltd. (JP:5989) has released an update.

H-One Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ending September 2024, with revenue rising to 114,057 million yen, marking a 6.1% year-on-year growth. The company also saw a substantial improvement in operating profit and profit before tax compared to the previous year. This positive performance underscores H-One’s strong position in the market and its potential for future growth.

