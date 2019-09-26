H Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $73.49, changing hands as low as $72.76 per share. Hyatt Hotels Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of H shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, H's low point in its 52 week range is $63.45 per share, with $81.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.09.

