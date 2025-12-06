H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (HNNMY) Price Target Increased by 16.88% to 1.47

The average one-year price target for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCPK:HNNMY) has been revised to $1.47 / share. This is an increase of 16.88% from the prior estimate of $1.26 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$3.84 to a high of $7.51 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 57.78% from the latest reported closing price of $3.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HNNMY is 0.01%, an increase of 4.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.07% to 34K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 18K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNNMY by 26.55% over the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 13K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 25.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNNMY by 20.97% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 93.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNNMY by 1,842.57% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 13.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNNMY by 34.86% over the last quarter.

ENDW - Cambria Endowment Style ETF holds 0K shares.

