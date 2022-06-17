H Lundbeck AS (HLUYY) Surges 12.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

H Lundbeck AS HLUYY shares rallied 12.5% in the last trading session to close at $11.25. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 58.2% loss over the past four weeks.

This rise was most likely attributable to the recovery of the share prices of H. Lundbeck after suddenly declining almost 60% in three trading sessions since Friday last week.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -22.7%. Revenues are expected to be $656.66 million, down 5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For H Lundbeck AS, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on HLUYY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

H Lundbeck AS belongs to the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry. Another stock from the same industry, Pfizer PFE, closed the last trading session 2.1% lower at $47.48. Over the past month, PFE has returned -3.8%.

For Pfizer , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -7.6% over the past month to $1.87. This represents a change of +74.8% from what the company reported a year ago. Pfizer currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

