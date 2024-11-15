H-Farm SpA Shows Strong Financial Improvement

H-Farm SpA (IT:FARM) has released an update.

H-Farm SpA reports significant improvements in its latest financial results, with increased production value and reduced Ebitda losses across its education and business operations. The company is set to resume investments in startups and is committed to further real estate developments to support its growth plan. The strategic focus on expanding its education sector has positioned its campus as an international hub for innovation and collaboration.

