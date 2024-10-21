News & Insights

H-Farm Proposes €15 Million Capital Increase for Growth

October 21, 2024 — 03:48 pm EDT

H-Farm SpA (IT:FARM) has released an update.

H-Farm’s Board of Directors proposes a capital increase of up to €15 million over the next five years to bolster its assets and support new investments, particularly in the education and real estate sectors. This move aims to ensure financial stability and facilitate the company’s growth plans, despite anticipated losses in the upcoming fiscal year. The proposal will be presented at an Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting in November 2024.

